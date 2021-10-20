CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economist: Supply chain crisis is here to stay for 'quite some time'

deltanews.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supply chain crisis could very well last through...

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 2

Related
FXStreet.com

German IFO’s Economist: Supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that “supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies, production capacities are falling.”. Additional quotes. Supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies, production capacities are falling. In the manufacturing sector, business sentiment has fallen,...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

How Peloton Is Trying to Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Issues

A Peloton Bike became a must-have of the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay fit while staying at home. But that increased demand coupled with the onset of the global supply chain crisis put extra pressure on the company to get its connected fitness products to customer homes.
BICYCLES
umassmedia.com

Supply chain crisis causes concern across globe

When one stands at the edge of the water, looking out across the harbor from the Harbor Walk on campus or from the JFK Museum, they can see an array of colorful shipping containers over in South Boston near Castle Island. These shipping containers contain a variety of goods, from vehicles to holiday gifts. However, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have lost their jobs, and that has caused a lot of industries to shut down. One industry that has been hit hard, that people are now seeing the effects of, is the shipping industry.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Chief Economist#Holiday Season#Cnn Business#Stifel
bdmag.com

Supply Chain Crisis May Last Until February

The global supply chain conditions could still be with us well into next year. According to Fortune, the global supply chain crisis will worsen before it begins to ease, one of the world’s biggest logistics groups says, warning disruptions in transpacific trade in particular could last beyond the lunar Chinese New Year in February. A record 100 vessels on Tuesday waited to dock at the historically unproductive U.S. ports on the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel, resulting in mammoth queues of, on average, two weeks before the ships can unload their goods.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Expert economist Julian Jessop’s expert answers to your supply crisis questions

The ongoing supply crisis has been causing problems in the UK, which has faced lorry driver, petrol and food shortages in recent months. But what is really behind it? And just how bad is it?Economist Julian Jessop, a former chief economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, tackles your questions:CausesQ: If the unique UK supply chain issues aren’t due to Brexit. Not due to the hostile environment towards "foreigners". Not due to the ongoing raging epidemic in the UK. Not due to the obnoxious ineptitude of your current regime.Then what can it possibly be?Old DaneA: With the exception of the...
BUSINESS
WAFF

Impact of supply chain crisis on small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the global supply chain crisis continues, it’s getting tougher for valley businesses to meet consumer demand. Changing menu items, sporadic shipments, and raising product prices are just a few of the ways businesses are having to adapt. “A lot of trouble getting a lot of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Reuters

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Optimism is in short supply among industrial chief executives. Congested ports and a scarcity of labour and goods like semiconductors have bought some companies to a halt. Koninklijke Philips, the 35 billion euro Dutch group that makes everything from MRI machines to electric toothbrushes, is feeling the pain. Chief Executive Frans van Houten on Monday cut his revenue-growth targets here, citing supply-chain problems. Chip shortages and shipping delays might stop him from delivering around 200 million euros worth of orders in the fourth quarter, delaying revenue into next year.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Slate

One Trade That’s Loving the Supply Chain Crisis

Rachel Fletcher knew things were getting weird when people started showing up with their threadbare armchairs on her doorstep, unannounced, late at night or on the weekend, desperate for her services. Don’t you do it, too. Fletcher, an upholsterer in Knoxville, Tennessee, closed her calendar last Friday. Another upholsterer recently...
ECONOMY
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 EXPERTS: Las Vegas economist weighs in on supply chain issues, employment

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas economist weighed in on current supply chain issues and lingering worker shortages. Jeremy Aguero is the principal at Applied Analysis. He is an economist whose research informs local businesses, investors, developers, attorneys, trade organizations, legislators and the media. Aguero explained why we are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNN

The latest on the global supply chain crisis

Why pressure is growing for Biden to lift Trump's tariffs as supply chain problems worsen. There's a quick move President Biden could make to immediately help relieve the stress the pandemic-related supply chain crisis is having on US companies: Lift the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. Trump put...
POTUS
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL
Sacramento Observer

Supply chain crisis leaves CA scrambling

(CALMATTERS) – One if by land, two if by sea — but expect delays either way. On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to help unclog the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, outside of which a record 100 ships idled on Tuesday as they waited to unload their cargo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain crisis impacts Thanksgiving, Feeding America

MILWAUKEE - Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.6% increase in the food consumer price index from a year ago. If you're buying one item, you may not notice, but if you're buying all the ingredients to make pumpkin bread, it can quickly add up.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRGV

Harlingen restaurant feeling the effects of supply chain crisis

A Harlingen restaurant manager says his restaurant has been forced to raise its prices due to ongoing issues with the supply chain. The Tipsy Tavern Bar and Grill in Harlingen is currently struggling with food costs and, as a result, has raised prices on some of their food menu items and to-go supplies.
HARLINGEN, TX
FOXBusiness

Supply chain crisis leading to food, supply shortages in schools nationwide

The supply chain crisis affecting the U.S. economy has now hit school cafeterias and lunchrooms nationwide. Many schools are struggling to feed students as delays and supply shortages still continue. Dimtra Barrios, the director of food service at the Ridley School District, said, "it’s a daily battle" for schools. "We...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy