Five of the 19 Top 25 teams in action last week lost, causing another shift in the rankings. Penn State’s second loss of the season, all but eliminating them from the College Football Playoff. There are four other Big Ten teams in the top nine, though, and each one has its eyes on a top-four spot. Michigan or Michigan State will be one step closer to that position after they face each other this weekend, while the other will face an uphill climb. The Nittany Lions have two losses, but they can embrace the role of spoiler, with matchups against three top 10 teams, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, to end the season. That starts in Week 9 with a road game against the Buckeyes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO