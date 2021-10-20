Amazon, FDA & others partner to integrate sensor data into patient care

Neil Minkoff, MD: Let me bring Dr Stephens in and look at this from the point of view of the payer. I’m assuming that you have similar goals. You want to see the patient get better and be able to resume their ADLs [activities of daily living], and the example was to go out to eat in cold weather. We all like to do that. I live in the Boston area. If I’m not able to eat in cold weather, I wouldn’t go out to eat very much. I get that. But when you’re looking at it in terms of management from a payer point of view, are there differences in the way that you would measure success than what we heard from our clinician friends?

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO