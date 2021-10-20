CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin responds to report he’s considering leaving Democrats to run as independent

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOav2_0cXHVl6900

West Virginia’s conservative Democratic senator, Joe Manchin , responded dismissively to a report published on Wednesday claiming that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.

Mother Jones reported the senator’s considerations on Wednesday, citing associates who had heard him speak of such plans. According to the news outlet, Mr Manchin believes it is likely he will exit the party by 2022, and has considered doing so within the past few weeks as debates rage on Capitol Hill over President Joe Biden ’s infrastructure agenda.

At a gaggle with reporters on Capitol Hill, Mr Manchin responded, stating: “I have no control over the rumours.”

“It’s bulls***”, he added.

The Independent has reached out to the senator’s office for further comment on the report, which claimed that Mr Manchin had a “plan” in place for leaving the party that included withdrawing from Democratic leadership as a show of force and eventually changing his voter registration.

His reputation as a swing vote has come front and centre as one of the Democratic Party’s biggest obstacles to passing major infrastructure and social safety net legislation through the Senate, where the party has a 50-50 majority and the tie-breaking vote from the White House at least until 2022 when control of the Senate could fall into Republican hands.

The West Virginia senator’s theoretical exit from the Democratic Party could have numerous outcomes; if he continued to caucus with the Democrats, they would remain in control of the Senate chamber. If he decided to suddenly caucus with Republicans, control of the chamber would flip to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell .

Regardless of which caucus he would side with, a potential decision along these lines would make him the third independent in the 100-member Senate, after Senators Bernie Sanders and Angus King, who both caucus with Democrats. The loss of party backing in West Virginia could have implications for Mr Manchin in 2024, when he is next up for re-election, though he still enjoys considerable name recognition in the state.

The conservative Democrat has been heavily engaged in discussions with Mr Sanders, progressives as well as White House officials in recent days as Democrats seek to break the logjam and pass both the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure compromise bill as well as the reconciliation bill focused on everything from climate change to childcare.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Angus King
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic#Capitol Hill#The Democratic Party#The White House#Republicans
POLITICO

Indicted Jeff Fortenberry is raising money off a claimthat his legal defense team includes former congressman Trey Gowdy. That's inaccurate.

Gowdy was previously on Fortenberry's payroll. Not anymore. What's going on? Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) is not legally representing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) as he faces criminal charges stemming from a campaign finance probe, according to a source familiar with the situation. The backstory: Fortenberry’s campaign reported a $2,500...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Democrats' True Deadline Is Sooner Than You Think

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. If the stakes weren’t so high, the incessant obstruction of the Democrats’ agenda at the whims of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema could almost be comedy. Every time Democrats think they’re getting somewhere, one of the two quirky Senators pulls a fresh objection out of their hat, sending party leaders, including the President of the United States, scrambling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing to wrap up talks before the president departs […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

308K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy