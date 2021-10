An electric Ducati? It seems that will soon be a reality as Ducati becomes the manufacturer for the MotoE race series starting in 2023, replacing fellow Italian brand Energica. The deal, recently announced during a press conference in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, will see Ducati developing its first electric motorcycle, with the result eventually put into a production machine for sale to the public. However, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali was quick to add that the latter will not come to fruition until at least after 2025. The news broke this past Thursday at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO