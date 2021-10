A man reputed to be one of Texas' earliest Anglo settlers is also said to haunt Brazoria County in search of a different kind of spirit denied him at burial. His name was James Briton Bailey, and legend has it that his ghost appears as either a spirit in the shape of a man holding a lantern, or as an orb of light. He's said to stalk the roads of Brazoria County in Texas, but while some ghosts might be out for revenge or some sort of moral closure, the story goes that Bailey is just lookin' to wet his whistle.

