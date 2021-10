Napa Valley College will become the first public educational institution in Napa County to require coronavirus vaccinations. The requirement will take effect on January 1st and students will need to be vaccinated in order to go to campus. It will also apply to employees and volunteers, and they will need to show proof by January 1st. Students attending classes or taking part in on-campus activities will need to show proof of vaccination before the semester begins on January 18th.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO