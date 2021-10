By any fair measure, John Eastman has had a busy 12 months. As we've discussed, it was last fall when the Republican lawyer began working with Donald Trump — the then-president saw him on Fox News and was impressed — and as part of that work, Eastman filed the brief last December on Trump's behalf that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (It was filled with factual errors — including an obvious one literally on the first page.)

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 HOURS AGO