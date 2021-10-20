CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah McSweeney flashes toned tummy in a clingy white cut-out dress as she arrives to launch of Real Housewives tell-all book Not All Diamonds And Rosé in NYC

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Leah McSweeney put on a sizzling display as she arrived to the launch party for Dave Quinn's latest book chronicling the history of the Real Housewives franchise.

The 39-year-old RHONY star, who joined the cast just last year, slipped into a skintight cut-out dress that highlighted her enviably toned physique.

Tuesday's launch, held at Capitale in New York City, proved to be star-studded affair attended by some of the Bravo series' most famous faces.

Sizzling: Leah McSweeney put on a sizzling display as she arrived to the launch party for Dave Quinn's latest book chronicling the history of the Real Housewives franchise

The biographical book, titled Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, hit shelves on Tuesday and features countless interviews with Housewives past and present.

Giving her look a pop of color, McSweeney paired her white figure-hugging dress was some strappy red heels.

Her golden blonde hair was worn in a middle part and styled in sleek strands that flowed down her back and chest as she posed for shutterbugs.

As for makeup, the fashion designer rocked a noticeable glow and accentuated her piercing blue eyes with some shimmery bronze shadow.

Stunner: The 39-year-old RHONY star slipped into a skintight cut-out dress that highlighted her enviably toned physique

Leah also made sure event attendees got a clear look at her modern French manicure, which featured red tips instead of classic white.

After getting in her solo shots, McSweeney eagerly posed beside author Dave Quinn on the event's red carpet.

Quinn beamed in a stylish powder blue suit with a maroon toned tie.

Speaking to E! News, the seasoned reporter revealed that he conducted 'hundreds' of interviews with the Housewives which led to some 'incredible' conversations.

Blonde bombshell: Her golden blonde hair was worn in a middle part and styled in sleek strands that flowed down her back and chest as she posed for shutterbugs
Tell-all: The biographical book, titled Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, hit shelves on Tuesday and features countless interviews with Housewives past and present; Leah pictured with author Dave Quinn

He also dished that franchise producer Andy Cohen fully supports the book, despite some of the Housewives 'really trashing him' during their one-on-ones with Quinn.

'[Andy] was open to it all, and in fact, he mentioned on Watch What Happens Live the other night, some of the women in the book are really trashing him and he's totally fine with that,' he claimed,

Dave said Cohen 'wanted it to be a book where people were expressing their real opinions about the things they experienced while they were on the show.'

Just last month, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the long-awaited Real Housewives Of New York City season 13 reunion had been canceled.

'Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,' confirmed spokesperson for the network in a statement.

Canceled: Just last month, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the long-awaited Real Housewives Of New York City season 13 reunion had been canceled; cast selfie from the season 12 reunion in 2020
Relieved: Shortly after the news broke, Leah took to her Instagram Story to admit that Bravo's decision left her 'relieved' due to the contentious nature of season 13

'It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.'

The decision was made after the series' reunion show had been canceled several times before, which reportedly left cast and crew 'fuming.'

Shortly after the news broke, Leah took to her Instagram Story to admit that Bravo's decision left her 'relieved' due to the contentious nature of season 13

'As much as I do feel we have things we all need to talk with each other, I'm also really relieved not to have to talk about things that happened a year ago,' said Leah, as per a video transcript posted by Reality Blurb.

She continued: 'At this point, it's a long time ago, and it was a rough year, all around, in general. And it's been a season that I feel like has been unfairly torn apart and we all gone through the ringer while it was filming and while it was airing. So now there's no reunion.'

 New addition: Leah joined the cast of the Real Housewives Of New York City in 2020 for season 12

