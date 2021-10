Texas Southern dropped a tough 3-1 volleyball match-up against Grambling State Monday night inside the H&PE Arena. With Grambling State leading 9-6, TSU saw the first set slip away as GSU went on a 10-2 run as they trailed 19-8. TSU would battle back and try to narrow the gap to 23-17 after a pair of Caitlyn Roland kills but GSU closed out the set with a pair of kills to win 25-17. TSU settled down to open set two and jumped ahead 11-6 but Grambling State answered with an 8-1 run to lead 14-12. TSU would manage to tie the set at 14-all after back-to-back GSU errors but Grambling State moved ahead after a TSU attack error. TSU would fight back from that point and broke the game open with an 11-2 run to win set two 25-17.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO