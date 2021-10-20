CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Only ‘real equality’ can end vicious cycle of poverty

By ILO Photo/Marcel Crozet
UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough poverty and privilege “continue to reproduce themselves in vicious cycles”, it is possible to break the chain and shift the paradigm, an independent UN human rights expert told the General Assembly on Wednesday. Presenting his report, The persistence of poverty: how real equality can break the vicious cycle,...

news.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

What can be done to tackle the systemic causes of poverty in South Africa

Ederies Samodien offers a child apples at a shack settlement as part of a poverty relief effort in Cape Town. Almost 56% of South Africans live in poverty. EFE-EPA/Nic BothmaDespite gains made in the first 15 years of democracy, 55.5% of South Africans lived below the poverty line as of 2015. Coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, household food insecurity, child hunger, and extraordinarily high youth unemployment levels have eroded the early gains made.
ADVOCACY
odi.org

How to get back on track to end extreme poverty

The Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 and the economic and social disruptions that came with it have jeopardised the prospects of eradicating extreme poverty in the foreseeable future. Not only has the pandemic pushed an estimated 97 million people into poverty in 2020, but those who were already living near or below the poverty line have been pushed even further behind. Temporary market closures and disruptions to transportation have meant small traders, informal workers and farmers were unable to earn an income. Poor or absent labour laws and insufficient social safety nets have left most without any support to shoulder these losses. And despite many countries having largely loosened Covid-19 restrictions, the price of staple goods such as food and transportation remain higher than expected around the world, leaving cash-strapped households struggling to make ends meet. Some are taking out loans or selling off assets to meet daily needs, which could push them even further behind in the medium to long term.
BUSINESS
theurbannews.com

Poverty Consciousness

Today our lives are under siege by many types of media vying for our time, our attention, our conscious, and our unconscious mind. Overt and subtle influences profoundly impact many decisions that we make and our chosen behaviors daily. These facts are undeniable and irrefutable. We could try to blame...
ADVOCACY
World Bank Blogs

End Poverty — Build a More Resilient Economy in Lao PDR

“Poverty is an issue which should concern us all, for there are enough resources in the world for everybody to live comfortably, without lack of food, shelter, education or healthcare” - Alex Kremer, WB Lao PDR Country Manager. October 17 is the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, or...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cycle Of Poverty#Extreme Poverty#Un#Child Poverty#The General Assembly#Special Rapporteur#Oecd
UN News Centre

A Disability Activist Speaks on Sustainable Development for All

Disability Activist Fatma Al Jassim is committed to giving voice to people who have for too long been marginalized. Speaking to Maher Nasser, the United Nations Commissioner General at EXPO202 in Dubai, the young champion of inclusion offers her thoughts on breaking barriers, taking action and shaping a new future.
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Women and peace and security: Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding - Security Council, 8886th meeting

The open debate of the Security Council will provide an opportunity to share insights on progress, trends and challenges, deliberate on some of the best practices and lessons learned and make recommendations on the value of investing in local women and their networks in countries hosting peacekeeping operations and special political missions as well as to accelerate the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda and to ensure sustainable outcomes that also advance gender equality and women's social, political and economic empowerment and development, and promote poverty eradication and social protection, as well as girls' access to education during and after peace operations and in mission transition settings. The meeting will host, in conjunction with the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), a travelling exhibition by Photoville, entitled "In their hands: women taking ownership of peace", and will launch its tour of several mission settings in Africa. The open debate will therefore be aimed at recognizing and showcasing local women's contributions and influence at all stages of peacekeeping, peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts, as well as at seeking to amplify and increase the visibility of grass-roots women leaders of all ages, human rights defenders and peace signatories, and at calling for a sustained and greater commitment to the women and peace and security agenda and inclusive peace. The open debate will be at ministerial level and will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Briefers: - Secretary-General of the United Nations - Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Women - Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop - Representative, Colombian non-governmental organization Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security (S/2021/827) Letter dated 13 October 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2021/875)
EDUCATION
UN News Centre

Fears grow for the lives of 5 Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli prisons

In a statement, the experts said that Israel continues to detain more than 500 Palestinians – including six children - “without charges, without trials, without convictions”. ‘Classified secret information’. They are being held on the basis of “classified secret information” that the detainees cannot access or challenge, and they do...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Addressing hate speech through education: Global Education Ministers Conference (Round table 2)

Hate speech is on the rise worldwide, with the potential to incite violence, undermine social cohesion and tolerance, and cause psychological, emotional and physical harm based on xenophobia, racism, antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of intolerance and discrimination (UN, 2020). History has shown us that genocide and other atrocity crimes begin with words – there is a collective responsibility to address hate speech in the present day to prevent further violence in the future.In June 2019, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched a strategy to enhance the United Nations response to the global phenomenon of hate speech. As part of the implementation of the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, the Secretary-General called upon UNESCO in partnership with the United Nations Office on the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect (OSAPG) to convene the Global Education Ministers Conference on addressing hate speech through education to be held on 26 October 2021. The Conference will be informed by the first Global multi-stakeholder Forum on addressing hate speech through education, which was held on 30 September and 1 October 2021.In this context, education can play a fundamental role to address hatred both on- and offline, and help to counter the emergence of group-targeted violence. Strengthening educational responses to build the resilience of learners to exclusionary rhetoric and hate speech also lies at the core of the Education 2030 Agenda, and more specifically Target 4.7 of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which touches on the social, moral and humanistic purposes of education.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
UN News Centre

Women under fire in Belarus, activists tortured and exiled – UN expert

While women in Belarus overall are being denied rights and freedoms, female political activists are subjected to enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment and exile, an independent UN human rights expert told the General Assembly on Tuesday. “The Government's efforts to promote some rights of women at a policy level are rarely...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

Working with us, not for us: strategies for being a better ally to First Nations people

We write this article together – Kelly, a First Nations woman living on Kombumerri Country, and Richard, a Canadian white male settler living on the lands of the Minjungbal people of the Bundjalung Nation. As a First Nations Australian academic, Kelly is often approached to give guest lectures. She aims to accept these invitations as she believes acts of reciprocity and relationality are essential building blocks for reconciliation. Further, her job requires her to teach First Nations People’s histories and knowledges. Unfortunately, on many occasions, her knowledge is appropriated, reproduced without permission, frequently misconstrued, or misrepresented and colonised in some way....
SOCIETY
American Progress

How the Government Can End Poverty for Native American Women

Author’s note: “Native Americans,” as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, includes Indigenous tribes that are originally from the contiguous United States, along with Alaska Natives.1 The author uses “American Indian and Alaska Natives” interchangeably with “Native Americans” and “Native women” in this issue brief. President Joe Biden proclaimed October...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

An author's reminder: Philanthropy isn't defined by money

Lucy Bernholz talks about Chex Mix a lot.Bernholz, a senior research scholar at Stanford University’s Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, doesn’t want people to think of only one type of giving — the headline-grabbing, 10-figure pledges from billionaires and their foundations.Philanthropy, she says, is like the beloved bar snack. It has lots of different components, but they all contribute to making the party favorite tasty.“If we only look for the pretzels,” she says, “we’re gonna miss the Chex Mix.”For her new book, “How We Give Now: A Philanthropic Guide for the Rest of Us,” Bernholz traveled around America ...
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

Failure to Launch in Young Black Men

A sizeable number of young adults are facing issues completing an education, finding a job, and moving out of home, known as "failure to launch." Evidence suggests that failure to launch can vary by gender and ethnicity and is highly influenced by socio-cultural context. Research indicates that young Black men...
SOCIETY
texasstandard.org

A Fort Worth program aimed to end poverty. It didn’t work for everyone.

In 2015, Catholic Charities Fort Worth, one of the largest social service nonprofits in the area, started an ambitious program with a new approach. Instead of giving out money to solve an immediate need like a looming gas bill or past due rent, the plan was to move people out of poverty — permanently.
FORT WORTH, TX
studyfinds.org

‘White flight’ promotes modern-day segregation, study claims

WASHINGTON — Racial segregation of school children has been unconstitutional since 1954. Unfortunately, researchers from the American Psychological Association suggests neighborhood segregation is still an issue due to “white flight” practices. Their study explains that Caucasian families and homeowners are still prone to packing up and leaving in the event their neighborhood diversifies. Such actions, coupled with lingering racial fears and other stereotypical beliefs about racial and ethnic groups, may help maintain modern-day segregation.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy