Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.

NORFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO