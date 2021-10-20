CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stakes on climate policy are high ahead of Glasgow summit, reporters say

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

Climate change reporters Justin Worland of Time magazine and Zack Colman of Politico join...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Wired UK

This is what’s at stake at the COP26 climate summit

As you might have heard, the UK is now just weeks away from hosting COP26. The annual United Nations climate conference (or Conference Of the Parties, COP) is set to take place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. The stakes for this particular conference are particularly high – in fact, many consider it the most important COP since 2015, when the Paris Agreement was adopted.
umich.edu

Glasgow climate summit: U-M experts available to comment

Delegates from nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month for the COP26 climate summit, described by some as a make-or-break chance to curb greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst ravages of climate change. University of Michigan experts are available to comment.
BBC

Miliband on COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow

Labour’s business and energy spokesman has set out five demands for the UK government ahead of the COP26 summit climate summit. Ed Miliband said the global gathering, in Glasgow on 31 October, had to produce a roadmap for the rest of the decade. He said there was "very little public...
Birmingham Star

At Glasgow climate summit spotlight on biggest emitter China

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): At the upcoming Glasgow climate summit the spotlight will be on China, which is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gas. (GHG). The 13 day-long conference is scheduled to begin on October 31. Fabien Baussart, writing in a blog post of The Times of...
The Independent

‘Cop26 is not a photo op’: UK calls on leaders to honour climate promises at Glasgow summit

The world’s most polluting countries must come forward with tougher plans for how they reduce their climate impact by 2030, a UK minister will say on Tuesday.Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in just a few weeks, will also urge countries to protect trees, reduce coal and switch over to electric cars as part of “concrete” efforts to tackle the climate crisis.It comes after a UN analysis found that countries are still far off course for meeting the world’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.The review found that countries’ current...
New York Post

Biden sending 13 officials to Glasgow climate summit as US beset by crises

Amid a sharp rise in inflation and supply chain bottleneck that have fed both a scarcity of goods and hike in prices for consumers, as well as a worsening border crisis, President Biden is sending 13 senior administration officials and cabinet members to next month’s UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Reuters

Obama to attend Glasgow climate summit, meet with youth activists

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Glasgow, Scotland in November to attend the COP26 climate summit where he will meet with youth activists and address the threat of climate change, his spokesperson said on Friday. "He will lay out the important progress made...
The Guardian

Glasgow bin workers to strike during Cop26 climate summit

Bin workers in Glasgow have confirmed that they will strike during the Cop26 climate conference, amid growing anxieties that the city’s summit arrangements are falling into chaos with threats of industrial action across services and transport. Glasgow city council urged the workers to reconsider causing disruption during a “busy and...
The Independent

Cop26: 70 climate scientists urge PM to end new oil and gas investment ahead of Glasgow summit

Scores of the most respected climate scientists in the world have called on Boris Johnson to bring an end to new oil and gas development in the UK ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.An influential report from the world’s energy watchdog released in May said there can be no further fossil fuel expansion anywhere if global climate targets are to be met.But the UK has refused to rule out the possibility of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea – and the prime minister is considering signing off on a controversial project to drill at Cambo, an...
101 WIXX

U.S. Democrats scramble to hammer out climate legislation ahead of Glasgow talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressional Democrats and the White House scrambled on Wednesday to find agreement on measures to tackle climate change as part of President Joe Biden’s centerpiece spending legislation ahead of coming UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. Democrats have negotiated for weeks over a spending bill on social...
Axios

Kremlin says Putin will not travel to UN climate summit

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russian President Putin will not travel to the United Nations climate summit that starts in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31 but will take part remotely while other representatives attend in person, according to Reuters. Why it matters: A lack of a physical appearance from the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief calls for leadership in climate action ahead of Glasgow conference

New York [US], October 26 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday stressed the need to close the "leadership gap" in climate action before the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He made the plea at the launch of the UN Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2021, entitled "The...
KATC News

Edwards to travel to Scotland for climate change summit

Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Scotland this week for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. There, he will make the case that while Louisiana is "suffering severe consequences related to the world’s changing climate," no state is better positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape.
Biden's still on the road, trying to sell Americans on his spending bill

It's another week and another iteration of the same story here in Washington. Congress is still debating President Biden's big domestic spending agenda, albeit a now scaled-down version of that plan, and the president continues to try to pitch this plan to the American people. The other day, he was at a town hall in Baltimore hosted by CNN, trying to project confidence that he can get a deal done but also acknowledging that he's got challenges with members of his own party. And, of course, there is still much to be negotiated. Here to talk about all of this is my fellow NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Good morning, Franco.
AOL Corp

China must adopt 'ambitious' climate change goals ahead of Glasgow summit, U.N. secretary-general says

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called on China to lay out “ambitious” goals to combat the environmental crisis in advance of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, which begins next week in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking at a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of China’s permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, Guterres thanked China for its actions in recent years to combat climate change, but appealed to the world’s most populous country — and by far the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases — to do more.
