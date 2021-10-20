Military Green Lands On The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run

Blundstone unveiled two new certified vegan Chelsea boots. The Tasmanian Australian footwear brand has been working on vegan alternatives for its popular Chelsea boots that are usually made in premium leathers and suedes. The boots are a direct response from the increasing demand for changes from the global vegan community. “We are a consumer-led brand, so it’s vital to listen to the people who wear our boots,” said Blundstone designer Joe Carfora. Blundstone’s certified vegan boots will come in the black #2115 and brown #2116 colors. The boot options have the same silhouette as the original elastic-sided boot, but the upper material is now fully vegan. It’s water-resistant and high abrasion-resistant for hiking and work needs. The inside onSteam lining is a breathable microfibre that will keep the feet dry in damp climates. The interior lining is also antibacterial and antimicrobial. For long-term comfort, the removable soles feature a certified vegan Comfort Lite Footbed that’s made with anti-compression materials. The ergonomically engineered toe spring and the vegan XRD Technology in the heel reduce wearer fatigue while increasing comfort. The vegan boots are available for $190 in men and women sizes on Blundstone.com and select retailers.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO