CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Military Green Lands On The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run hasn’t received the high-profile co-sign of other basketball-ready options from NIKE, Inc., but that might change as the 2021-22 NBA season gets going. Ahead of the new season, the model...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Postponed To February 25th, 2022

It looks like the entire sneaker industry is seeing wide-sweeping delays, meaning some of the most awaited releases won’t be here for some time. Jordan Brand, unfortunately, is no exception — their Holiday 2021 line-up slowly receiving more and more delays. And if not stressful enough, the season just lost...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 To Release In “Dark Iris” Come Summer 2022

Red, blue, and the like are common among Air Jordan 3 appearances, the two appearing as frequent as “Cement Grey.” But here — aside from the latter — the silhouette opts for new colors, applying “Dark Iris” where the two primaries would dress typically. And despite the slight twist, the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT Rumored to Release in "Slate Blue"

This holiday season, Kanye West is set to add a new model to the YEEZY footwear lineup. Dubbed the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT, the silhouette revealed via mockup by YEEZY insiders, YEEZY MAFIA, is expected to release in a “Slate Blue” colorway. The “CMPCT” version of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 features a slimmer sock-like upper outfitted with an extended ankle collar. While a new woven lacing system serves to provide a secure lockdown for the minimalist design. Elevating the shoe are fully encapsulated full-length BOOST sole units.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Zoom#G T#Nike Inc#Nba#The Air Jordan#Unc
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Midnight Navy’ 2021 Release Gets Pushed Back

First released on October 4th, 2000 The Air Jordan VI Midnight Navy Retro has instantly become one of the most sought after Air Jordan VI retros, thanks to its classic silhouette and a solid colorway. SNEAKERS. The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” 2021 was initially scheduled to debut on Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 3 “Desert Cement” Release Date, Info, Date

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Desert Cement" Editor's Notes: 2021 isn't over just yet, which means there are still plenty of Air Jordan models in an array of colorways yet to hit the shelves. We previously broke down the best sneakers that the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 release calendar has to offer, and several of those heavy hitters have already released, sold out, and made their way to the secondary market.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Twin Pull-Tabs Appear On This Girls Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 has been a constant within the brand’s roster of products since debuting 31 years ago. Yet, the model has arguably been busier than ever over the last two years. Before 2022 begins, the sneaker continues to emerge in non-original, but compelling styles. For its latest...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Retro-Themed Air Max Running Club Extends To The Air Max 90

Previously introduced via the Air Max Plus, Nike’s newly founded “Air Max Running Club” is soon to be joined by none other than the Air Max 90. And like the colorway that started it all, this pair delivers a retro-inspired, cool-toned look. A rather standard shade of blue dresses the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gives The Air Max 95 A “Next Nature” Upgrade

“Next Nature” has quickly become a refreshing, sustainable vehicle for long-time favorites. Here, this women’s Air Max 95 is the next in line for a ride, its simple, universal colorway made all the more sweeter thanks to its construction. At a glance, the pair is very unassuming, not too unlike...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Gets Covered In “Smoke Grey” And Silver

Months away from entering its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 97 has emerged in handfuls of original and modern styles. A newly-surfaced “Smoke Grey/Medium Ash/Metallic Silver” colorway adds another notch to the latter cohort. Mesh and synthetic leather materials throughout the upper indulges in a greyscale arrangement that loosely...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Suits Up Entirely In Blue Velvet

Just like the Dunk Low Disrupt did prior, the Air Max 90 is dressing up in blue velvet. But even despite its lack of silver jewelry, the runner is turned luxurious nonetheless. Most of the exterior is covered in the aforementioned fabric, every instance shaded a very deep blue. And...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Foamposite In White

COMME des GARÇONS‘ take on the Nike Air Foamposite — which first appeared by way of the Autumn/Winter ’21 runway — is nearing very close to its official release. And to better build up energy, the label has begun an early round of seeding, which has returned detailed photography of the collaboration’s white colorway.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Blundstone Releases New Certified Vegan Chelsea Boots

Blundstone unveiled two new certified vegan Chelsea boots. The Tasmanian Australian footwear brand has been working on vegan alternatives for its popular Chelsea boots that are usually made in premium leathers and suedes. The boots are a direct response from the increasing demand for changes from the global vegan community. “We are a consumer-led brand, so it’s vital to listen to the people who wear our boots,” said Blundstone designer Joe Carfora. Blundstone’s certified vegan boots will come in the black #2115 and brown #2116 colors. The boot options have the same silhouette as the original elastic-sided boot, but the upper material is now fully vegan. It’s water-resistant and high abrasion-resistant for hiking and work needs. The inside onSteam lining is a breathable microfibre that will keep the feet dry in damp climates. The interior lining is also antibacterial and antimicrobial. For long-term comfort, the removable soles feature a certified vegan Comfort Lite Footbed that’s made with anti-compression materials. The ergonomically engineered toe spring and the vegan XRD Technology in the heel reduce wearer fatigue while increasing comfort. The vegan boots are available for $190 in men and women sizes on Blundstone.com and select retailers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Taking Over the World

Last year, we reported that StockX data was showing huge increases in the popularity of Nike Air Jordan 1 Mids in parts of Europe. Now, as part of its quarterly Big Facts report, the resale platform has confirmed that “Mid Mania” has gripped other parts of the world. The Air...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Dunk High GS “Olive Green”

Nike is continuing the original Be True-style color-blocking on the Dunk High with the upcoming release of this olive green colorway. Pictured here for Nike official images in GS sizes, this looming drop pairs up a white base with a dark green shade reminiscent of a similar 2017 release of the Dunk High “Cargo Khaki”. While the shades are similar, anyone who owns a pair of the 2017 Dunk High Retro knows that the shape was quite off. Thankfully, Nike’s contemporary retro has fixed those issues as the shape is exactly what Dunk fans want and need.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy