CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 15:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picayune, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Picayune. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Louisiana near mile marker 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picayune, Poplarville and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER AND SOUTH CENTRAL WALTHALL COUNTIES AND NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Varnado, Sun, Crossroads, Bush and Angie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Anasco
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Stone County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Texas and Bond. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafourche A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON PARISHES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Golden Meadow, or 10 miles east of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and east central Jefferson Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picayune, Poplarville and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON PARISHES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Golden Meadow, or 10 miles east of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and east central Jefferson Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON PARISHES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Golden Meadow, or 10 miles east of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and east central Jefferson Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Tammany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH At 632 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bush to near Pearl River, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Bush, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 265 and 271. Interstate 12 between mile markers 60 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 9. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN STONE COUNTY At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, Ten Mile, Texas, Perry and Bond. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON PARISHES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Golden Meadow, or 10 miles east of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and east central Jefferson Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON PARISHES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Golden Meadow, or 10 miles east of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and east central Jefferson Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Chalmette, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Arabi and Ama. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Kiln, or 14 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hancock and east central Pearl River Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picayune, Poplarville and Mcneil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER AND SOUTH CENTRAL WALTHALL COUNTIES AND NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Varnado, Sun, Crossroads, Bush and Angie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Perry; Stone The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in southeastern Mississippi Stone County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Mclaurin to 7 miles west of Wiggins to 10 miles southeast of Poplarville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wiggins, Richton, Perkinston, McHenry, Beaumont and New Augusta. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy