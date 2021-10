Toshiba Helps Traxion Deliver Premium Customer Satisfaction

Mesh Payments, a leading corporate payment and spend management provider, announced the expansion of its spend management platform with a new, industry-first suite of SaaS payment management capabilities that give finance managers an upgraded level of insight into corporate spend with new tools and products to help them optimize it. Available now, SaaS Payment Management from Mesh reinforces the company’s mission to transform the way finance teams operate by providing them with the intelligent insights required to fully optimize SaaS spending across the organization in real-time.

