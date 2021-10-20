CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service Provides Turnkey Protection for Critical IT Services

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBolsters IT Capabilities through Round-the-Clock Monitoring, Detection, and Problem-Solving Leveraging Industry-Leading Proprietary Technology and an Expert Talent Pool. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, introduced its NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service offering, which provides 24×7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting...

aithority.com

siliconangle.com

Smartronix and AWS Managed Services partner to provide full-stack managed service provider solution for highly regulated organizations

Highly regulated organizations with established traditional data center ecosystems have to jump through a lot of hoops to complete the journey to cloud. A lot of these tasks may be minor, but together they add up to a major burden for already-stretched information technology teams. Joining forces to free teams...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

mmob to become a SuperApp-as-a-Service provider

Open Finance partnership platform mmob has announced the addition of a wave of new partners to its Open Finance network. Including brands such as PensionBee, Upside, and Glint Pay, the latest signings enable banks and large fintechs to embed services to their online ecosystems from a range of industries including pensions, alternative payment offerings, money transfers, multiple types of insurance, cashback, and household services.
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

DLH to Provide Alaska Emergency Medical Logistics Services

DLH Holdings has won a potential $20 million contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate medical logistics operations in support of COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment programs across Alaska. The company said Thursday its subcontractor, a temporary medical staffing firm, will deploy health care personnel needed to support...
PUBLIC HEALTH
securityboulevard.com

Phantom Floods: Are Service Providers Blind to These DDoS Attacks?

It’s no secret that we consume more data than ever, according to the IDC report in the next three years their will be more data than what was created in the past 30 years. As a result, traffic bandwidth is growing exponentially and there is no stop to it. When...
TECHNOLOGY
Frederick News-Post

DSL provides audiovisual services for events large and small

Having served the tristate area since 1979, DSL Sound is known for its excellent service and return customers. Based in Hagerstown, the audiovisual services provider offers system installations and rental equipment for live events at businesses, houses of worship, schools and more. But while DSL Sound has long offered virtual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Paducah Sun

Local internet service provider focuses on fiber infrastructure

Paducah Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new, locally owned internet service provider to its ranks on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber of Commerce Center. Quad State Internet started business in March of 2021. Preston Ursini, director of network operations, said Quad State Internet started when employees from three companies in Paducah, The Fire Horn, Weather Talk, and Instruction Inc., needed better internet service and decided to create their own. At the moment, the company is focusing on providing services to businesses, home offices and remote workers.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Ntiva Announces Acquisition of IT Services Provider NetLogicDC

Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services and telecom solutions, announced the acquisition of NetLogicDC located in Bethesda, Maryland. NetLogicDC, founded in 2005, has a longstanding relationship with Ntiva. The two companies often assisted each other over the last decade, further supporting...
BETHESDA, MD
casinobeats.com

EveryMatrix launches managed services to provide 360° support

EveryMatrix has detailed the launch of its managed services unit, which is tasked with a mission of providing 360° support to igaming operators in a bid to enable them to capitalise on opportunities to improve brand performance. Covering multiple operational areas, the division provides support to clients’ executive teams, from...
GAMBLING
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
aithority.com

ISG To Release Study On Salesforce Service Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens report will look at technology providers offering both implementation and managed application services. Information Services Group (ISG) a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers supporting enterprise adoption and management of Salesforce solutions. The study results will be...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Software-as-a-Service Provides Free Access to 3D Printing Services

Shapeways debuted Otto software-as-a-service (SaaS), which provides free access to fully digitized end-to-end 3D printing workflows. “Our goal with Otto is to make it incredibly easy and fast for any manufacturer anywhere to benefit from 3D printing,” says Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “Enabling seamless access to world-class digital manufacturing removes the required capex and hassles of setting up dedicated production capabilities. Manufacturers can sign up for Otto free of charge and start using our services right away.”
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

HiDubai Introduces Cost-effective Digital Solutions for SMEs in Dubai to Help Grow Their Sales

HiDubai, Region’s #1 Business Discovery Platform, announced the beta launch of the first fully serviced Digital Advertising Solutions for SMEs. “SME Sales Booster” and “Sales Hero” are two solutions that deliver guaranteed results for businesses, addressing the most common challenge they face. After generating over 3 million business leads to...
WORLD
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Research: North Bay internet service providers

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that connect businesses and residents to the internet and other communications networks. The list of internet service providers is ranked by North Bay customers, then by customers companywide. Other information provided includes number of North Bay employees, percentage of...
INTERNET
commercialintegrator.com

Microsoft: Russian Hackers Targeting Tech Service Providers

Microsoft says the same Russian hacking group behind the compromise of the SolarWinds Orion platform is targeting IT service providers and cloud technology resellers to leverage their privileged access to end customer networks. In a series of blogs, Microsoft says the threat actor it calls Nobelium is targeting cloud service...
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

How financial organizations can leverage AI – and turnkey infrastructure – to deliver smarter, more secure services

Financial services leaders understand that artificial intelligence is imperative and organizations are eager to realize the potential of their massive data sets to deliver smarter, more secure services. In a competitive financial services market, deep learning, machine learning and natural language processing can be game changers with both top- and bottom-line impact and provide the power to become a differentiator and a business transformer.
TECHNOLOGY
securityintelligence.com

Nobelium Espionage Campaign Persists, Service Providers in Crosshairs

In an advisory released on October 24, Microsoft announced ongoing campaigns it has attributed to the Nobelium state-sponsored threat group. IBM X-Force tracks this group as Hive099. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is the same group that targeted SolarWinds in 2020. The U.S. government has identified Nobelium as part of Russia’s foreign intelligence service known as the SVR.
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

What are all the services provided in Cloud Computing?

Do you remember the initial days of Youtube or Google Drive? Earlier, those were the only kind of cloud computing available over the internet. It was primarily storage offered over the cloud, i.e., an online platform. You could store your photos and upload videos on the cloud and access them from anywhere.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

CloudWave Launches Secure Enterprise Cloud Services with Seven New Healthcare Institutions

CloudWave, the largest independent cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, announced the company has recently launched OpSus Cloud Services with seven additional healthcare institutions—bringing its total number of hospitals and healthcare organizations to more than 200. CloudWave’s cloud and managed services provide a multi-cloud approach to guarantee uptime, easy access, and strong security to hospital users.
HEALTH
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Points to Inadequate Service Provider Protections Against Nobelium Attacks

Microsoft on Monday highlighted delegated administrative privileges with service providers as being a major organizational security hole that's being targeted by the "Nobelium" advanced persistent threat (ATP) group. Nobelium, formerly dubbed "Solorigate" by Microsoft, is the APT group (said to be Russian) that compromised SolarWinds' Orion management software at the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

AI is Improving Document Management with No Signs of Stopping

We’ve witnessed many industries endure change over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. Especially in the general business sector, organizations ranging from small to large were tasked with rapidly accelerating their digital transformation efforts to improve operations for remote settings. One component of any business that...
SOFTWARE
Princeton Times Leader

New cellphone store provides technical services

At 30 years old, Travis Todd is one of the youngest business owners in Princeton. Todd opened iBuyCell&Fix in September 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic did not deter his goal of becoming a business owner and investing in his livelihood. After several unsuccessful attempts at securing employment at cellphone repair...
SMALL BUSINESS

