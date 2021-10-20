NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service Provides Turnkey Protection for Critical IT Services
Bolsters IT Capabilities through Round-the-Clock Monitoring, Detection, and Problem-Solving Leveraging Industry-Leading Proprietary Technology and an Expert Talent Pool. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, introduced its NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service offering, which provides 24×7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting...aithority.com
