NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service Provides Turnkey Protection for Critical IT Services

Paducah Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new, locally owned internet service provider to its ranks on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber of Commerce Center. Quad State Internet started business in March of 2021. Preston Ursini, director of network operations, said Quad State Internet started when employees from three companies in Paducah, The Fire Horn, Weather Talk, and Instruction Inc., needed better internet service and decided to create their own. At the moment, the company is focusing on providing services to businesses, home offices and remote workers.

