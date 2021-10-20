CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the dreamy $9million Byron resort-style hideaway where every day feels like a holiday - complete with spectacular views, an infinity pool and a sun-filled bedroom that looks over the valley

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A gorgeous resort-style estate described as a 'sundrenched masterpiece' in the Byron Bay Hinterland has been listed on the market for $9million.

Behind the doors of this home in Myocum lies a luxury property with sweeping valley views, Australian mid-century aesthetics and a stunning 15metre infinity edge pool surrounded by Fibonacci tiles.

The spectacular six bedroom, five bathroom 'Las Palmas' home spans over 600sqm of floor space perched on a 2.43ha property and the luxe layout would make every day feel like a holiday.

The gorgeous resort-style estate described as a 'sundrenched masterpiece' in the Byron Bay Hinterland
Behind the doors of 20 Fig Tree Lane, Myocum awaits a luxury property with sweeping valley views, Australian mid-century aesthetics and a stunning 15metre infinity edge pool surrounded by Fibonacci tiles
The spectacular six bedroom, five bathroom 'Las Palmas' home spans over 600sqm of floorspace perched on a 2.43ha property and the luxe style would make every day feel like a holiday
The property in the Byron Bay Hinterland has been listed on the market for $9million (pictured) 

The unique house is said to be a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity for buyers to snatch up an incredible home overlooking the Byron Hinterland.

In the centre of the home is the grand blackbutt kitchen complete with fully integrated appliances and a butler's pantry.

The open plan design extends out onto the spacious outdoor terrace and pool that's perfect for watching the sunrise or sunset over the horizon.

The unique house is said to be a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity for buyers to snatch up an incredible home overlooking the Byron Hinterland
The open plan design extends out onto the spacious outdoor terrace and pool that's perfect for watching the sunrise or sunset over the horizon
In the centre of the home is the grand blackbutt kitchen complete with fully integrated appliances and a butler's pantry
The stonewall and fireplace is a nod to mid-century aesthetics (pictured)

Additional features of the property include a heated spa, rumpus room with custom built beds for six guests and outdoor cinema with a firepit.

A short walk away from the main residence awaits a tiny house with a huge deck that would be ideal to use as a yoga room, home office or guest bedroom.

The property is also sought location to hire for prestige photoshoots and events providing exceptional income potential.

On Instagram La Palmas has a following of more than 7500 people.

The floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom can be extended and opened to welcome the outside in, which would be perfect in the morning
There's in-floor heating is built in to all the main bathrooms and a double garage
The floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom can be extended and opened to welcome the outside in, which would be perfect in the morning.

There's in-floor heating is built in to all the main bathrooms and a double garage.

The property was only built last year, which may make it even more appealing to potential buyers.

Child care centres, primary school and high schools neighbour the property close by and the Byron Bay coastline is only a short 16 minute drive.

Those interested in the property can arrange an inspection through First National Byron Bay Real Estate.

Those interested in the property can arrange an inspection through First National Byron Bay Real Estate

