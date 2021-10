$WINS allows for new interoperable blockchain rewards system redeemable from merchants or convertible to any fiat or cryptocurrency. Winners Network, the blockchain ecosystem which connects traditional customer loyalty programs and point systems to one chain of value, announced the launch of its partner-agnostic rewards and loyalty platform dedicated to bridging the gap between web-based consumer touchpoints and the burgeoning ‘multi-ecosystem’ world of blockchain. Winners unique rewards, loyalty and incentive program is designed to unify a multitude of customer loyalty programs into one consolidated networked ecosystem. The launch of the Winners Network platform, along with the sale of the $WINS token, will allow Winners Network to incentivize a network of participants across the blockchain, gaming, merchant loyalty and the rewards landscape.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO