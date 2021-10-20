Aston Martin performance 'embarrassing', says Ralf Schumacher

Otmar Szafnauer has been with the team currently known as Aston Martin through ten drivers, three names changes, and a very complicated change of ownership. In that time, he has taken the team that was once Racing Point, Force India, Spyker, and Jordan F1 to its first win since the 1990s and secured four championship finishes inside the top five. Perhaps more importantly, he has kept the team out of the bottom three every season he has been there. It is a strong resume, but not what Aston Martin is looking for. New team owner Lawrence Stroll has championship aspirations within the next five years, so Szafnauer has been tasked with building a serious contender. With a cost cap introduced in 2021 and a new set of regulations forcing every team to design completely new cars for 2022, he might just have a chance.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO