Religion

Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday. "We have ambassadors from Bhutan, Nepal,...

www.birminghamstar.com

Birmingham Star

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. Notably, Kushinagar is the place where Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. Ambassadors of various countries will participate in this ceremony. A special delegation from Sri Lanka will also mark its presence at...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

PM Modi terms Kushinagar International Airport as tribute to devotion of Buddhist society

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the facility of Kushinagar International Airport, launched today, as a tribute to the devotion of the Buddhist society around the world. Addressing the gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, the Prime Minister said that India is the...
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

Sri Lankan relics, Mahasangha depart on inaugural flight to Kushinagar

Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 20 (ANI): A Sri Lankan delegation including a Holy Relic entourage departed for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar from Colombo. The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, carrying...
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

UP's Kushinagar airport will connect place important to Buddhism with world: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that with the inauguration of the Kushinagar airport India has sent out a message across to the world that the birthplace of Lord Buddha, which is considered extremely important place in Buddhism is now accessible through an international airport.
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

Sri Lankan delegation arrives in India to attend Kushinagar International Airport inauguration

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with ministerial colleagues and a group of around 100 Buddhist monks arrived at Kushinagar International Airport to attend the inaugural ceremony of the airport on Wednesday. India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla received Sri Lanka's Sports...
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. Among the various projects, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Kushinagar Int'l Airport will enable travellers to visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites, says Nepal Minister

Kushinagar [Uttar Pradesh], October 20 (ANI): After the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport here, Minister Counsel of Nepal Ananda Prasad Sharma said that the airport will facilitate international travellers and Buddhist devotees to visit pilgrimage sites in Kushinagar and Lumbini in Nepal too. Sharma, while speaking to ANI here,...
LIFESTYLE
techgig.com

Google says India 6th most attacked country by ransomware

A Google report recently analysed more than 80 million ransomware samples submitted over the last year and a half. The report has revealed that. is at the 6th place in the list of 140 countries most affected by ransomware. Hackers aren't only demanding money today but also threatening to reveal...
TECHNOLOGY
businesstraveller.com

SpiceJet adds Kushinagar – India’s newest airport

SpiceJet announced the addition of Kushinagar to its domestic network starting November 26, 2021. The airline will add Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh as its newest UDAN destination and connect it with the national capital. The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting December 18, 2021.
WORLD
The Independent

Anti-terrorism charge against Kashmiri students who allegedly cheered for Pakistan after cricket match

Police in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir registered cases on Monday under a draconian anti-terrorism law against students of a medical college for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan team’s victory over India in a cricket match.The students of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an anti-terrorism law meant for bolstering internal security but often used to throttle political dissent.The hostel wardens and managers of the medical colleges were also booked by the Kashmir police.Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and...
INDIA
The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Glasgow between October 31 and November 2 for the COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

The great son of the great steppe

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 27 (ANI): Alikhan Nurmukhameduly Bukeikhan was a prominent public figure and statesman, an initiator and leader of the National Democratic Party "Alash", the Chairman of the first Kazakh national government "Alash Orda", a scientist, a talented writer. He was born on March 5, 1866, in village number...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

India committed to respecting rights of all nations as per UN Convention on Law of Sea, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): India on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to respecting the rights of all nations as per the UN Convention on Law of Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. UNCLOS 1982, also known as Law of the Sea divides marine areas into five main zones namely- Internal Waters, Territorial Sea, Contiguous Zone, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and the High Seas.
INDIA
AFP

India vows to take up 'climate justice' combat at COP26

India will be a fighter for "climate justice" at the upcoming COP26 summit, seeking to make rich nations pay for measures to ease rising temperatures, the country's environment minister said Wednesday. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India would set out what extra efforts it is ready to make "at the appropriate place and the appropriate time."
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is home to India's first oxygen-rich homes at Amila Hills

Himachal Pradesh (India), October 27(ANI/PNN): The scenic town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh boasts of India's first real estate project where one can find oxygen-rich luxury homes at the height of 6,510 feet. Amila Group, a reputed real estate company, has established India's largest and well-organized hill development project known...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India Brought 'Surya Namaskar' to the World; Now aptly leads the Global Solar Alliance, says UN Veteran Ramu Damodaran

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): "It is appropriate that the country that brought 'Surya Namaskar' to the world should now lead the global initiative on solar energy working with the United Nations. India, which has started the International Solar Alliance (ISA), is now going to ask the United...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

