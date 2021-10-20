CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Funeral share new video single, “Materie”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian doom metal unit Funeral are getting ready to release their new full-length offering titled ‘Praesentialis in Aeternum’ on December 10th, 2021 through Season of Mist (pre-order, pre-save). Recently, the band shared (via The Obelisk) their...

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Måneskin share video for new single Mammamia, announce surprise free London show

On the heels of their video release for new single MammaMia which was shared last night (October 19), Eurovision winners Måneskin have announced a surprise London show, where fans will be able to attend for free. Taking place this evening (October 20) in London's Islington O2 Academy with doors opening...
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Summer Walker shares new single 'Ex for a Reason'

Summer Walker is heading into the weekend with her brassy new single. On Friday, she released "Ex for a Reason," which is a collaboration with JT of City Girls. It's the first official single from Walker's upcoming second album Still Over It, which is coming on Nov. 5. Hear the...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

BUDDERSIDE Release New Single And Lyric Video "Ghostlighting"

Los Angeles-based quintet, Budderside, share their brand new single and lyric video, "Ghostlighting", which is released worldwide today. The full music video for "Ghostlighting" will be released on October 29, just in time for Halloween. The track, which was produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Butcher Babies), marks...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Slack Times Shares a New Single and Video for “Can’t Count on Anyone”

Alabama based Indie-Pop band Slack Times has dropped a brand new EP – At the Blue Melon Rendezvouz! The EP is marked with the band’s classic jangle-pop driven throwback sound, but fresh and modern too. This is evidenced by the lead single and video – “Can’t Count On Anyone,” which you can see at Ghost Cult today. This video is incredible and very funny, directed by creative visionary by Marine Hercouët! Watch it now!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Guitars#Drums#Sound Engineers#Cover Art#Norwegian#Erlend Nyb#Borknagar#Strand Studio
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Seafoam Walls Shares Live Video for Upcoming Single “A.I.”

Miami-based indie band Seafoam Walls originally was envisioned in 2014 as a solo project from singer/songwriter and guitarist Jayan Bertrand. In the years since, their lineup expanded along with the sonic ambition to match. Bertrand, bassist Josh Ewers, electronic drummer Josue Vargas, and guitarist Dion Kerr coined their new genre “Caribbean Jazzgaze,” a combination of jazz, shoegaze, indie rock, hip-hop, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Funeral Premiere “Materie” Video; Praesentialis in Aeternum Out Dec. 10

Some three decades on from their founding, Norway’s Funeral will release their first new album nine years, Praesentialis in Aeternum, on Dec. 10 through Season of Mist. And it arrives in form as though founding drummer Anders Eek and his surrounding cohort of vocalist Sindre Nedland, guitarists Erlend Nybø and Magnus Olav Tveiten, bassist Rune Gangrud and orchestral arranger André Aaslie — Ingvild “Sareeta” Anette Strønen Kaare (Ram-Zet, guest spots for Solefald, Borknagar, etc.) has also joined to play violin full-time, but isn’t on the record so far as I know — are working to make up for lost time. That is to say, for a collection of six tracks that willfully sloughs its way across 55 minutes, Praesentialis in Aeturnum is an intense listen. Its component songs, from opener “Ånd” onward, occur with headphone-ready depth and still maintain a raw impact of extreme metal.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stereolab’s Laetitia Saider shares new single “New Moon”

Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier has a new single, "New Moon," that's out today via Duophonic Super 45s / Drag City. Laetitia says the song is about "The nature of trauma - by going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us, individually. By not avoiding these feelings, it's a way to evolve and cut the ties of the past, that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing." The song has a sweeping feel while staying within the drony/jazzy sonic universe you associate with Sadier.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

NeemTheGreat Shares New Video “Rollin”

The emerging artist ; NTG is back with another visual from his recent LP titled Sunset in LA 2 which has been receiving such a good response from the fans across the globe. Track nine titled “Rollin” is the song that NTG & Philadelphia’s hottest camera man JT Wit The Cam collaborated on. Together, they deliver a trippy visual that speaks on being under the influence.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Anjimile Signs to 4AD, Shares New Single “Stranger”

Anjimile has just signed to 4AD, and has shared his debut release for the label, the single “Stranger.” Listen below. Anjimile elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity. I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and it’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wilderun return with video for brand new single Passenger

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have returned to action with a video for brand new song Passenger, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Epigone, which will be released through Century Media on January 7. “Passenger is simultaneously the most immediate and the densest song on...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Fort Wayne, IN Rapper A Certain Energy Shares His New Single/Video "Fake Love"

Shain Richard Romanowski, better known by his stage name A Certain Energy (ACE), is an Asian-American rapper based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was introduced to music by his father who took him to studios back in Saipan. His father used to record ballads ranging from acoustic, rock, etc. As time went on he molded ACE by providing him with lessons on how to control his diaphragm as well as studying other artists through their performances.
FORT WAYNE, IN
nextmosh.com

Unleashed release new video single, “Where Can You Flee?”

Share the post "Unleashed release new video single, “Where Can You Flee?”" Just recently, Swedish death metal legends Unleashed announced their new studio album, ‘No Sign of Life,’ along with the release of their first single, “The King Lost His Crown.” Now, the Einherjar legions of Asgard return with their second single, “Where Can You Flee?”, offering another uncompromising musical weapon that transfers Viking values and traditions into modernity.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Elbow Shares Harmonious New Single “Six Words”

The Manchester rock band Elbow has released their newest single “Six Words.” Elbow’s newly released track comes from their upcoming album Flying Dream 1 which is set to release on November 19. “Six Words” begins as a heartfelt ballad led by frontman Guy Garvey’s effortless vocals. The track slowly builds...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

French rockers Betraying The Martyrs have shared a music video for their brand new single "Black Hole" and have also welcomed Rui Martins as their new frontman. The band had this to say about their new singer, "We DEFINITELY upgraded to BTM 2.0! Of course it's still BTM, but totally an upgraded version of our band! Most of us are pretty perfectionists about our own art, and we would have never allowed a downgrade!
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Agonist unleash new video single, “Feast on the Living”

Share the post "The Agonist unleash new video single, “Feast on the Living”" Canadian extreme melodic death metal juggernaut The Agonist takes another bold step in their musical and lyrical progression with their blazing new EP, ‘Days Before The World Wept,’ out this Friday, October 15, 2021 via Napalm Records! Inspired by real life experiences, ‘Days Before The World’ Wept explores a grim, conceptual tale of greed, gluttony, confusion, pain, redemption and hope enveloped in a new level of aggression and cohesive, technical prowess.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Hollywood Undead and Imanbek Share New Single and Lyric Video for “Runaway”

Hollywood Undead has teamed up with electronic artist Imanbek for a new single – “Runaway.” There is also a new lyric video as well. This is Hollywood Undead’s first new music since their two-volume album drop New Empire 1 and New Empire 2 in 2020. Watch, purchase and stream the track now!
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Gemma Laurence Shares New Single “Adrienne”

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Gemma Laurence debuted back in 2019 with her full-length debut, Crooked Heart, introducing her delicate, heart-wrenching songwriting talents. Laurence has spent much of the intervening months on the coast of Maine, holed up amongst poetry and nature as she crafted her next set of tracks. Today she returns with the first taste of her upcoming sophomore album, her new single “Adrienne,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
JamBase

Damon Albarn Shares ‘The Tower Of Montevideo’ Single & Live Performance Video

Gorillaz and Blur frontman continues to preview his forthcoming solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows with new single “The Tower Of Montevideo.” Both the album version and a live performance video featuring “The Tower Of Montevideo” dropped today ahead of the LP’s release via Transgressive Records on November 12.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy