A new study provides further evidence to suggest that international recommendations for leucine intakes are not high enough to counteract muscle wasting in elderly people. As well as confirming the association between leucine intake and muscle strength and mass in older adults, a team led by researchers from the University of São Paulo has discovered that leucine’s effect plateaus at 7.6-8g per day. This is equivalent to 110-115mg/kg per day - much higher than the WHO’s recommendation​ of 39mg/kg per day for all adults.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO