The British Racing School in Newmarket has helped foster the ambitions of a young aspiring jockey who was born with only one hand. Harry, 17, was inspired by the success of amateur rider Guy Disney, who became the first jockey to ride in a race with a prosthetic limb at Sandown in 2015, before going on to land a first victory back at the course two years later in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup aboard Rathlin Rose.

