September central Toledo shooting victim dies

One of three people shot last month in a parked car in central Toledo died Tuesday in a local hospital.

Samuel McBride, 23, was pronounced dead at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he had been taken after police responding to a ShotSpotter alert found him wounded in a field in the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue about 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 26.

At about the same time, Halloran McBride, 55, and Norbert McBride, 35, walked into ProMedica Toledo Hospital also with gunshot wounds, although none of their injuries were considered life-threatening. Police said all three victims were inside the same vehicle when they were shot.

Samuel McBride died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office said following an autopsy and homicide ruling. His death is the 56th homicide this year in Toledo and 58th in the metropolitan area. Police asked anyone with information about the McBrides’ shootings to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.