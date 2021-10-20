CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Arrests at U.S. southern border

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrant arrests at the southern U.S. border have...

New York Post

Migrants push past southern Mexican border city en route to US

Thousands of migrants mostly from Central America broke out of the Mexican southern border city of Tapachula and continued their march toward the US, more than 1,000 miles away. Over 2,000 migrants pushed past a line of state authorities who were positioned to block their progress. Some minor scuffles left...
IMMIGRATION
Journalist with local ties details work at southern border

RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Jim McKeever, an independent journalist, spoke about his experience volunteering at the southern border to a small group at the Richfield Springs Food Coop on Friday, Oct. 15. McKeever, who went to the border in Texas and Tijuana, among other places, spoke of the Kafkaesque process asylum...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
Dearborn Press & Guide

CBP actions at southern border highlight racism in immigration system

For many of our residents, the images of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers on horseback appearing to use reins to whip Black Haitian immigrants at the border was a triggering reminder of our nation’s racist history and its centuries of maltreatment for people of color. The videos and photos...
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

U.S. bars immigration arrests at schools, hospitals and other 'protected areas'

U.S. immigration authorities will be restricted from carrying out arrests and other enforcement actions at hospitals, schools and a range of other "protected" areas under a new policy issued by the Department of Homeland Security. The policy goes into effect immediately and applies to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and...
IMMIGRATION
Policies at southern border pushing migrants to take greater risks, advocates say

(PIMA COUNTY, Ariz.) — Ely Ortiz is used to receiving heartbreaking phone calls. But Ortiz, the president of Aguilas del Desierto, or Desert Eagles, a volunteer-run organization that conducts search and rescue missions for migrants who are believed to be missing or dead, still remembers a call one night in 2019 from a pregnant woman who said her husband was lost somewhere near the Arizona border.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Smuggler carries girl over 30-foot US border wall, then returns to Mexico

Shocking video shows a 7-year-old girl from El Salvador being hauled over the US-Mexico border wall by a smuggler who abandoned her before hopping back over the fence. The girl was seen clinging to the man’s back as he climbed a rope ladder over the 30-foot wall into an area about two miles from Calexico, California Tuesday morning, US Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Around 160,000 illegal immigrants released into the US since March: report

The Biden administration has released roughly 160,000 illegal immigrants into the US since March by using an expansive view of limited parole that makes them eligible for work permits, according to a report Wednesday. Since March 20, 94,750 illegal immigrants have been allowed in the US with “Notices to Report,”...
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

U.S. ends mass immigration arrests at work sites

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced U.S. immigration authorities will no longer carry out mass arrests of unauthorized immigrants at work sites, saying law enforcement efforts should focus on holding exploitative employers accountable. In a memo, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should prioritize combating illegal...
IMMIGRATION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Honduran sisters in Rochester allege mistreatment at southern border

Two sisters who fled Honduras as teenagers in 2019 are now suing the federal government in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, alleging they were mistreated while detained in a cage and at other sites along the southern border of the United States. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 18, and her younger sister,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Shore News Network

Who Are The Haitian Migrants Flooding The Border?

Haitian migrants overwhelmed the border in recent weeks, with 15,000 camped out under the Del Rio Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, at one point. To those seeking refuge in the U.S., any hardships they’re facing are better than where they’re coming from. “Right now I am very well because here...
IMMIGRATION
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
IMMIGRATION

