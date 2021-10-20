Arrests at U.S. southern border

Shocking video shows a 7-year-old girl from El Salvador being hauled over the US-Mexico border wall by a smuggler who abandoned her before hopping back over the fence. The girl was seen clinging to the man’s back as he climbed a rope ladder over the 30-foot wall into an area about two miles from Calexico, California Tuesday morning, US Customs and Border Protection said.

