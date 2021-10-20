Arrests at U.S. southern border

(The Center Square) – In one year, Customs and Border Protection agents encountered triple the number of people entering the U.S. illegally compared to the previous year. From October 2020 to September 2021, 1,734,686 people were encountered at the U.S. southern border. From October 2019 to September 2020, that number...
Thousands of migrants mostly from Central America broke out of the Mexican southern border city of Tapachula and continued their march toward the US, more than 1,000 miles away. Over 2,000 migrants pushed past a line of state authorities who were positioned to block their progress. Some minor scuffles left...
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Border Patrol broke an all-time record with nearly 1.66 million arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021. The agency released the year-end data on arrests Friday, covering fiscal year 2021, which ran from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Authorities encountered...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Jim McKeever, an independent journalist, spoke about his experience volunteering at the southern border to a small group at the Richfield Springs Food Coop on Friday, Oct. 15. McKeever, who went to the border in Texas and Tijuana, among other places, spoke of the Kafkaesque process asylum...
For many of our residents, the images of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers on horseback appearing to use reins to whip Black Haitian immigrants at the border was a triggering reminder of our nation’s racist history and its centuries of maltreatment for people of color. The videos and photos...
U.S. immigration authorities will be restricted from carrying out arrests and other enforcement actions at hospitals, schools and a range of other "protected" areas under a new policy issued by the Department of Homeland Security. The policy goes into effect immediately and applies to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and...
Tens of thousands of migrants are gathering on the Mexican side of the southern border, ahead of the Biden administration’s planned re-implementation of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy which kept migrants in Mexico for their hearings. Border Patrol sources told Fox News that as many as 60,000 migrants are...
The Panamanian government caught 52 people linked the terrorist group Al Qaeda, heading for the U.S. southern border, Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said in a Monday podcast appearance. During an interview with Republican Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on the GOP’s Real America podcast, Gonzalez talked about the security risks associated with...
(PIMA COUNTY, Ariz.) — Ely Ortiz is used to receiving heartbreaking phone calls. But Ortiz, the president of Aguilas del Desierto, or Desert Eagles, a volunteer-run organization that conducts search and rescue missions for migrants who are believed to be missing or dead, still remembers a call one night in 2019 from a pregnant woman who said her husband was lost somewhere near the Arizona border.
The U.S. government recorded more than 1.7 million interdictions of migrants along the southern border during the past 12 months, the highest figure of any fiscal year in history, according to Department of Homeland Security data released Friday. A massive increase in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border that peaked during...
Shocking video shows a 7-year-old girl from El Salvador being hauled over the US-Mexico border wall by a smuggler who abandoned her before hopping back over the fence. The girl was seen clinging to the man’s back as he climbed a rope ladder over the 30-foot wall into an area about two miles from Calexico, California Tuesday morning, US Customs and Border Protection said.
The Biden administration has released roughly 160,000 illegal immigrants into the US since March by using an expansive view of limited parole that makes them eligible for work permits, according to a report Wednesday. Since March 20, 94,750 illegal immigrants have been allowed in the US with “Notices to Report,”...
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced U.S. immigration authorities will no longer carry out mass arrests of unauthorized immigrants at work sites, saying law enforcement efforts should focus on holding exploitative employers accountable. In a memo, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should prioritize combating illegal...
Two sisters who fled Honduras as teenagers in 2019 are now suing the federal government in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, alleging they were mistreated while detained in a cage and at other sites along the southern border of the United States. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 18, and her younger sister,...
Haitian migrants overwhelmed the border in recent weeks, with 15,000 camped out under the Del Rio Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, at one point. To those seeking refuge in the U.S., any hardships they’re facing are better than where they’re coming from. “Right now I am very well because here...
WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
AUSTIN, Texas — National Guard members deployed in Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott have arrested more than 32,000 people on state trespassing and human smuggling charges as part of a highly unusual operation that has turned soldiers into law enforcement officers, the Washington Examiner has learned.
