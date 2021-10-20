ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
This Airline Will Be Popping Champagne Corks as the Clock Strikes Midnight On New Years’ Eve With Mid-Flight Celebrations

Etihad Airways plans to usher in 2023 with inflight celebrations to celebrate the New Year as the clock strikes midnight on 31st December. The Abu Dhabi-based airline is one of only a very few carriers to officially celebrate New Years’ Eve, and an Etihad spokesperson says the airline plans to go all out to help its passengers celebrate the moment.

