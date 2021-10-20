CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Bid Top Tax Rate For A Mobile NY Sports Betting License?

By Matthew Waters
legalsportsreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one bid came out swinging for a mobile NY sports betting license by offering unprecedented cash for market access. The final tax rates to be paid by online New York sportsbooks were obtained by Tom Precious of the Buffalo News Tuesday. The highest bid offered 64% of gross gaming...

