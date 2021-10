Questions you may ask yourself while in the audience of a Brooklyn Rider performance may include: Is that really a violin? Are you sure there are only four people on stage? Can a cello make that noise? Is that whirring coming from the stage or from an essence deep within me? And perhaps to your disbelief, the answers are yes, yes, yes, and believe it or not, the stage! The fluency of extended technique and expert navigation of labyrinthine arrangements defined the first performance of Brooklyn Rider’s Celebrity Series residency at GBH’s Calderwood Studio on Oct. 7, 2021. Over the course of the night, the quartet took the audience on an intimate exploration of five compositions, including two world premieres. Almost every piece was specifically commissioned for the group and boldly showcased their provocative and experimental playing styles. Between songs, the artists welcomed the audience into the thoughtful frameworks of each piece and invited composer Osvaldo Golijov to do the same before the world premiere of his piece “Um Día Bom (A Good Day).” Through music and conversation, Brooklyn Rider began their three-performance series with a meditative and engaging night of music.

