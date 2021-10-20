North Carolina Woman Scores $1 Million With Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in North Carolina is celebrating a huge win after a quick stop to a convenience store won her $1 million.

Mary Szura , of Charlotte, recently stopped by the QuikTrip on Monroe Road in Matthews to pick up a $10 50X The Cash ticket, according to WBTV . When she scratched the ticket and revealed the numbers, she discovered that was the lucky winner of the $1 million prize.

Szura claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (October 15) where she had the choice to either accept the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or take home a one-time, lump sum payment of $600,000. She ended up choosing the latter, bringing home a total of $424,503 after state and federal taxes.

While Szura didn't say what she plans to do with her newfound winnings, her big prize opens up plenty of doors. Just ask retired U.S. Army Sgt. Carla Johnson , of Carthage, whose recent $100,000 lottery win is allowing her and her husband, also a veteran, to finally have the wedding of their dreams. Another lucky winner in Lexington also hit the $1 million jackpot just four days after getting married and plans to use his prize on a special trip with his new wife.