Pasadena, CA

Man Robbed on Pasadena Street, Suspect At Large

By City News Service
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - A man in his 40s was robbed at gunpoint as he walked along San Gabriel Boulevard in Pasadena, police said today.

The robbery took place at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Sean Dawkins told Pasadena Now.

A pickup truck passed by the victim, made a U-turn and then came to a stop next to him, Dawkins said. The driver got out, pointed a handgun at the man and demanded he turn over his wallet and cell phone, which the victim did.

The robber was described as a heavyset Latino man in his 40s with white hair and a white beard. Police said he returned to the truck – described as a gray, four-door, newer-model pickup -- and was last seen driving north along San Gabriel Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-755-4501. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

