NBA

WATCH: NBA releases behind-the-scenes clip of video recreating league's iconic moments with today's stars, including Jayson Tatum

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As part of its extensive, ongoing projects for the NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebrations, the league is teaming with broadcaster TNT and the brightest stars of today to recreate some of the most iconic moments of the last seven-and-a-half decades of NBA excellence in a new video short.

As you might expect, there are a host of recreated Boston Celtics moments in the video (and some modern-day faces that look awfully … off in Celtics uniforms). There also is Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum filling in for his childhood idol and later mentor and friend Kobe Bryant. The video is a brilliant window into the best talent of the NBA both then and now.

Watch it for yourself to see Tatum and too many other stars to name paying homage to the reasons we have tuned in to see history in the making all these years in the video embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

