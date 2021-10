Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was shocked VAR failed to intervene at the end of the first half as Bukayo Saka was kicked on the back of the calf by James McArthur. Palace conceded a last-gasp equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead early on but from then on Palace were the better side as Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard struck in the second half to seemingly win the game - only for substitute Alexandre Lacazette to level at the death.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO