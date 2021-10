MADISON — Saturday will mark a handful of first for the Wisconsin Badgers (2-3), the biggest being that they will play Army West Point (4-1) in football for the first time. It will also mark UW’s first meeting against an academy since 1979 when it defeated Air Force, 38-0. It will be the program’s fourth all-time meeting against an academy. The other two came against Navy, which defeated the Badgers 36-7 in Baltimore in 1945. Wisconsin won the next meeting, which took place in 1949, in Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO