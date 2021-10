One of 2021’s best games is Returnal, a creepy roguelike PlayStation 5 exclusive from Finnish studio Housemarque. Along with its striking visual style and tight controls, Returnal is known for its unrelenting difficulty, though thanks to the game’s new 2.0 update, things will be slightly easier. On October 26, a Returnal update went live implementing a photo mode and allowing players to suspend their run and come back to it later. This is a major improvement, as it means players will no longer be locked into a run that might take several hours to get through. This new feature addresses Returnal’s most pressing issue.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO