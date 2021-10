I want to take this opportunity to share with you my thoughts on the upcoming election for the USD 469 school board. First, I want to preface that I received an excellent education at USD 469 from elementary to high school. I was afforded the opportunity to participate in numerous activities while focusing on my academics. I had great support from teachers and other staff as they guided and sometimes coaxed me out of my comfort zone to be the best that I could. When I started my college career, I was ready to succeed.

LANSING, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO