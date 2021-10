The Rugby Football Union’s bid to host the women’s World Cup in 2025 could hinge on whether the government provides financial backing of up to £30m. The RFU has officially announced plans to rival France to stage the tournament, offering a bold vision of a “multi-city and multi-region approach” to grow the women’s game and provide a £156m boost to the economy. England – the 2014 champions – last hosted the tournament in 2010 when the final was played at the Stoop but as part of the 2025 bid the RFU is confident of selling out Twickenham for the showpiece event in a demonstration of how much the women’s game has developed.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO