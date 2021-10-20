Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
New Captain America and Black Panther video game announced at D23
A new Marvel video game has been announced at Disney‘s D23 Expo, one that stars both Black Panther and Captain America. The game will be helmed by Skydance New Media which is led by Amy Hennig, the award-winning writer, and director, responsible for video games like the first three entries in the Uncharted franchise, Jak 3, and two entries in the Legacy of Kain franchise. The trailer for the game, the title of which as of writing is unknown, was revealed at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at the D23 Expo, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr.
