A new Marvel video game has been announced at Disney‘s D23 Expo, one that stars both Black Panther and Captain America. The game will be helmed by Skydance New Media which is led by Amy Hennig, the award-winning writer, and director, responsible for video games like the first three entries in the Uncharted franchise, Jak 3, and two entries in the Legacy of Kain franchise. The trailer for the game, the title of which as of writing is unknown, was revealed at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at the D23 Expo, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr.

