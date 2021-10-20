Biogen CEO: 'Major bottleneck' still limits Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat expectations for the third quarter despite lower-than-expected utilization of Aduhelm, its controversial and closely watched new Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen had net income of $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $701.5 million, or $4.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.47, against a FactSet consensus of $4.09. Biogen's revenue was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 18% from $3.37 billion...

