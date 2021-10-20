CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Biogen CEO: 'Major bottleneck' still limits Alzheimer's drug

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen brought in only $300,000 in sales during its...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

The Eli Lilly-Biogen Clash In Alzheimer's Begins — How Will It Play Out?

Eli Lilly (LLY) said Tuesday it began the process of asking the Food and Drug Administration to approve its Alzheimer's drug. At the close, LLY stock reversed earlier losses. The Lilly drug, dubbed donanemab, stands a chance of rivaling Biogen's (BIIB) recently approved Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm. Further, Lilly said it would run a head-to-head study to compare the two drugs in early-stage Alzheimer's patients.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Athira Pharma Stock Climbs on Alzheimer's Test; CEO Resignation

Athira Pharma (ATHA) - Get ATHIRA PHARMA, INC. Report surged Friday after the company said it had finished enrolling patients into a Phase 2 study of its Alzheimer's disease treatment, and announced the resignation of its CEO amid allegations of academic and research fraud. Shares of the Bothell, Wash. company...
BOTHELL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen#Ceo#Bottleneck#Alzheimer
Reuters

Biogen posts much smaller-than-expected sales of new Alzheimer's drug

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly sales of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm on Wednesday, as the recently launched treatment faces sluggish uptake following scrutiny over its approval and a lack of clarity over coverage. The company recorded $300,000 in sales of Aduhelm, priced at $56,000...
INDUSTRY
biopharmadive.com

Biogen's Alzheimer's drug is struggling, and a turnaround might not be coming soon

Despite high expectations, the first drug ever approved in the U.S. to slow Alzheimer’s disease has not yet generated meaningful sales or been adopted by many of the country’s most prominent treatment centers. The challenges facing Aduhelm, as the drug is called, were further detailed Wednesday, during its developer Biogen’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

Biogen's stock is up on strong earnings; new Alzheimer's drug had $300,000 in sales in Q3

Shares of Biogen Inc. were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat expectations for the third quarter despite lower-than-expected utilization of Aduhelm, its controversial and closely watched new Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen had net income of $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $701.5 million, or $4.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.47, against a FactSet consensus of $4.09. Biogen's revenue was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 18% from $3.37 billion...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Biogen ups forecasts despite weak Alzheimer's drug sales

Biogen raised its full-year earnings guidance on Wednesday, despite weak sales of breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The US drugs group said third quarter revenues had come in at $2.8bn, down 18% on the same period a year previously, with Aduhelm sales reaching just $300,000. The US Food and Drug Administration...
ECONOMY
Phramalive.com

Biogen sales face pressure from slow uptake of Alzhiemer’s drug

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc’s (BIIB.O) Alzheimer’s drug will be of little help to its third-quarter sales, Wall Street analysts said, as the drugmaker faces an uphill task of convincing hospitals and clinics to use the $56,000-a-year treatment and insurers to reimburse it. Aduhelm in June became the first new treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

Biogen Mulls Tofersen’s Future after Drug Misses Phase III Trial’s Primary Endpoint in ALS

Biogen said that it is evaluating next steps for tofersen (BIIB067) after acknowledging that the antisense drug missed its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial in people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—but showed what the principal investigator called encouraging multiple secondary and exploratory measures of biologic activity and clinical function.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Biogen Slips as Drug for Neurodegenerative Disease ALS Disappoints

Investing.com – Biogen stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell 3.3% on Monday as the company’s experimental drug to treat neurodegenerative disease ALS failed to reach its primary goal. The news comes as Needham reiterated a buy rating for the stock with a target of $400. That price is 47% higher than the stock’s current level of $272.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

In quiet debut, Alzheimer’s drug finds questions, skepticism

The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works. Several major medical centers remain undecided on whether to use...
HEALTH
commonwealthmagazine.org

FDA’s controversial approval of Alzheimer’s drug draws calls for reform

WHEN MASS GENERAL BRIGHAM announced two weeks ago that it would not offer a controversial new drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease to patients, it was an important statement from the state’s leading provider network. On Thursday, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the state’s largest private insurer, said it won’t cover the drug developed by Cambridge-based Biogen, which critics say was approved despite no evidence of clear benefit to patients.
BOSTON, MA
SlashGear

NIH says common water pill shows promise as repurposed Alzheimer’s drug

There are many existing drugs that have, in some cases, been on the market for decades with authorization for specific conditions. The National Institutes of Health recently funded research into an exploration of these existing drugs for one that can potentially be repurposed as an Alzheimer’s treatment — and, the NIH has announced, a possible candidate has been discovered. The potential Alzheimer’s treatment is a common water pill (diuretic) that is already FDA approved.
HEALTH
Times Daily

Researchers worry about Census' gap in 2020 survey data

Researchers are worried about coronavirus-related disruptions to one of the U.S. Census Bureau's most important surveys about how Americans live, saying a gap in the 2020 data will make it more difficult to understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measure year-to-year changes. Support local journalism reporting on your...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy