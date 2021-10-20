CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

RIP Gardiner L. Sherman

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTHqZ_0cXH9wsf00

Gardiner L. Sherman son of the late Marion and Henry Sherman, husband to M. Jean Sullivan Sherman passed away on Monday, October 18th after a long illness.

Gardiner was a graduate of Rogers High School, served in the United States Coast Guard, worked and retired from the Newport Electric Corporation.

Gardiner was an active outdoorsman; enjoying birding, kayaking, fishing, and working in his garden. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Gardiner is survived by his children, Norie, Kirsten, Leslie and Russell. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Sydney, Nate, Olivia and Abby.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurses, the Newport Fire Department and all the friends and family that have helped during this time.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 30th at 11:00AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gardiner’s memory to the Visiting Nurses of Newport and Bristol Counties, 1184 West Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to your favorite charity.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

Dorothy Ann (George) Garman

Dorothy Ann (George) Garman died unexpectedly on October 23, 2021 at Newport Hospital at the age of eighty. A resident of Portsmouth from 1965 until her death, she was the wife of James E. Garman. Born in Narragansett, Rhode Island to Frank P. and Violet (Haslam) George, Dotti was raised...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

John Lennon’s Newport to Bermuda Sailing Voyage

John Lennon sails the Megan Jaye from Newport, Rhode Island to Hamilton, Bermuda. On the morning of June 5, 1980 John Lennon, along with Captain Hank Halstad, Tyler Coneys and his cousins, Ellen and Kevin, left Newport for Bermuda on the Megan Jaye, a 43-foot Hinckley sloop. The sail from...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy