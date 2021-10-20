CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles sign veteran TE Richard Rodgers to practice squad

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles signed tight end Richard Rodgers to the practice squad, one of four roster moves by the team on Wednesday. The Eagles also activated the 21-day practice windows for two players returning from injured reserve -- tight end Tyree Jackson and...

