DEPUTY JUQAIM BARTHEN HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL!!

At the request of the Diboll Police Department, the Texas Rangers (DPS) are assisting with the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Diboll. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the area of Maynard Street. A suspect was placed under arrest during that investigation. While he was being transported to the Angelina County Jail, he pulled a concealed firearm and opened fire on the officer. The officer returned fire. Both the officer and suspect suffered gunshot wounds. The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Hayward Douglas of Lufkin. Douglas was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This is an active investigation and additional details are not available at this time.
Comments / 0