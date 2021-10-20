CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DEPUTY JUQAIM BARTHEN HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL!!

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe men and women of Constable Mark Herman’s Office are happy to announce that Deputy Jaqaim Barthen has been released from the hospital after being injured...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Constable Mark Herman
850wftl.com

Missing 3-year-old found shot to death

A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing after his mother was found dead, has also been found dead. Authorities in Milwaukee confirmed that the body of Major Harris was found near North 35th Street and West Rohr Avenue last week after he was reported missing on Oct. 16. Officials say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Philly

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect, 2 Others Wanted In Connection To Murder Of 30-Year-Old Roynell Phavor Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are offering a $20,000 reward in the search for a homicide suspect and two other people. New surveillance video from the shooting was released by Philadelphia police on Monday. The shooting happened on Sept. 25 around 2 a.m. inside the Quick Stop on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia police Police are looking for the shooter as well as a woman who drove the blue Buick sedan they escaped in. They are also looking for a person of interest who was inside the store. The victim was 30-year-old Roynell Phavor Houston. His mother said her son was standing up for someone who was being beaten when he was shot. She is begging the public for help finding her son’s killer. “You took the only thing that meant anything to me in this world,” his mother, Cecelia Irene, said. “I’m begging you to come forward. Anybody that knows who killed my son.” Houston’s mother said he was her only child. He leaves behind a 6-month-old son. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Possible Suspect In July Modesto Homicide Captured On Video Walking Away From Scene

MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying a possible suspect who was seen walking away from a homicide scene in July. Modesto police say, early in the morning on July 9, 2021, 38-year-old Austin Adams was shot and killed along the 400 block of Vine Street. Video surveillance released on Wednesday shows a possible suspect walking away from the area just after the shooting, detectives say. No other details about the possible suspect have been released. From the video he appears to have been wearing a red hat, blue shirt and black pants. Detectives have not commented on any possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about who the suspect might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SAN JACINTO COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATES MURDER/SUICIDE

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two county residents on Friday evening. Deputies were called to the residence located near the 3000 block of Fostoria Road in Cleveland, Texas, and discovered Marianne Hilton, 81, and her son, Michael White 59, both deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals this is a Murder/Suicide as Detectives continued to investigate. A single .22 caliber rifle was recovered at the scene which appears to be the weapon used in the shooting death of both family members. As of this morning, Detectives with the Sheriff’s Officer are still sorting out the motive for this tragedy.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Please Help In Locating Murder Suspect And Identifying A Third suspect.

Homicide investigators need the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of capital murder suspect Timmothy Johnson, and need a third suspect identified. They are releasing photos of a third suspect in hopes of identifying him. On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 8:44 PM, the victim (Bryanna Fogg) was shot...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Man’s death still a mystery for Humble investigators

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) — The death of a man in a Humble neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide, and police need your help to find out who was responsible. The body of Curtron Lott-Pradia was found on Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Charles Street, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.
HUMBLE, TX
CBS Chicago

Investigation Underway After 74-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Englewood Home

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 74-year-old man was found dead after being shot and killed inside his Englewood home. His family went to his home, in the 6900 block of South Aberdeen, for a well-being check when the body was found. A family member told police the front door was open when they arrived. Police being the shooting took place between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation is underway.  
CHICAGO, IL
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DIBOL OFFICER SHOT

At the request of the Diboll Police Department, the Texas Rangers (DPS) are assisting with the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Diboll. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the area of Maynard Street. A suspect was placed under arrest during that investigation. While he was being transported to the Angelina County Jail, he pulled a concealed firearm and opened fire on the officer. The officer returned fire. Both the officer and suspect suffered gunshot wounds. The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Hayward Douglas of Lufkin. Douglas was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This is an active investigation and additional details are not available at this time.
DIBOLL, TX
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Missing Alabama Woman Found Dead Outside Abandoned Home

A 27-year-old Alabama woman last seen getting into a rideshare in June was found dead over the weekend in Birmingham. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, who identified the skeletal remains using dental records, said that Angela Michelle Roberts’s cause of death may never be known. “When you have skeletal remains,...
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Man Shot After Two Teachers Enter Wrong Apartment, Get Into Bed With Couple

Two Florida teachers have been arrested and one man has been shot following what seems to have been a drunken accidental break-in. According to CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, authorities say on Oct. 10, Akkua Hallback left Darius Cohen in his car as he visited a woman he had met earlier that evening. Upon returning to the car Hallback attempted to escort Cohen back to the woman’s apartment so he could use the restroom. The men, who had both been drinking, accidentally entered a neighbor’s apartment where a man, his wife and children were all asleep. As Hallback used the restroom, Cohen got into a bed.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy