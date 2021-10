Scores of the most respected climate scientists in the world have called on Boris Johnson to bring an end to new oil and gas development in the UK ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.An influential report from the world’s energy watchdog released in May said there can be no further fossil fuel expansion anywhere if global climate targets are to be met.But the UK has refused to rule out the possibility of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea – and the prime minister is considering signing off on a controversial project to drill at Cambo, an...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO