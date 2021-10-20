CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

UPDATE: NSA Bethesda on lockdown due to “bomb threat”, shelter in place orders lifting

By Elise Kim
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmndC_0cXH6m7a00

(UPDATE 10/20/2021 1 p.m.) — NSA Bethesda announced that the shelter remained in effect at the Walter Reed center however the NSAB’s commanding officer lifted the shelter in place at all other locations.

NSAB also authorized the opening of Gates 1 and 3 for outbound traffic only.

Those inside the Walter Reed Bethesda shelter should standby as the shelter in place orders will be lifted building by building.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Naval Support Activity Bethesda reported a “bomb threat”, putting the base on lockdown including the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center campus on Wednesday morning.

The Walter Reed Bethesda Twitter page stated that all appointments had been canceled.

Around 8:45 a.m. the Naval Support Activity Bethesda said there was a “bomb threat” to building 10. There was also an active shooter investigation in which the Twitter page showed there was no indication of a shooter around 10 a.m.

MPD Officer involved in off-duty shooting, one suspect on the run

Security personnel have responded to the scene.

All people were asked to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda , and the public was asked to go indoors to the nearest building and to shelter in place.

All gates were closed to non-emergency traffic.

Around 10:15 a.m. Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart enacted a shelter in place protocol announced on its Twitter page . The school assured that all students were indoors and safe. Classes were also resuming at this time.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethesda, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

3 people displaced, dogs, gerbil rescued from Lomond Court fire, Winston-Salem fire crews say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled a raging house fire on Tuesday night. The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Lomond Court. The fire department released video showing the heavily-damaged home with flames coming through the roof. Two adults and a toddler were displaced, according to the Winston-Salem […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nsa#Bomb Threat#Nsa Bethesda#Nsab#Mpd#Wghp
FOX8 News

Person stabbed multiple times in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to a late-night stabbing in Greensboro. Police say they were called to the 8400 block of Triad Drive just after 1 a.m. in reference to an assault. When they arrived they located someone with multiple stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Brian Laundrie’s notebook is ‘possibly salvageable,’ police say

"We have experts who really spend their careers doing things like drying out paper evidence, trying to recover the writing and the ink marks, and potentially finger prints, and all sorts of potentially relevant pieces of evidence from an article just like this," McCabe told CNN's Wolf Blitzer last week. "In terms of understanding Laundrie's motive, his feeling about Petito, maybe event any kind of notes or comments he may have made about the events—that notebook could shed a lot of light on those issues."
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX8 News

Alligator crawls out of drain at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama apartment complex was paid a visit by an unusual guest as children were coming home from school Monday afternoon: an alligator that crawled out of a storm drain. Kenisha Miller and her boyfriend, Anthony Patterson, told WKRG-TV that they were driving home when they stopped to do a double-take in a […]
MOBILE, AL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
865
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy