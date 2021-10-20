CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

BHN Puck Links: Tragic Hayes’ News Hits Home Across The NHL

By Joe Haggerty
bostonhockeynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerful stuff from the late Derek Boogaard’s father, Len, who spoke with TSN about the difficulty reading up on Jimmy Hayes’ passing and the relation to problems with painkillers during his NHL career. It was all too familiar to what Boogaard’s son Derek battled with during his NHL career as a...

bostonhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsradioklbj.com

Family of former NHL player Jimmy Hayes says he had fentanyl, cocaine in system when he diedied

A toxicology report has confirmed that former NHL player Jimmy Hayes had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died in August, his wife Kristen Hayes and father Kevin Hayes told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. The 31-year-old Hayes spent seven years in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils, registering 54 goals and 55 assists; his last season in the NHL was back in 2017-2018.
NHL
People

Jimmy Hayes' Brother Kevin Reflects on 'Being Mad at God' After Former NHL Player's Sudden Death

Seven weeks after Jimmy Hayes' sudden death, his younger brother will be playing his first NHL season without his "best friend." In an interview with the Associated Press published Thursday, Kevin Hayes spoke about his grief and frustration following his brother's death this summer. Jimmy, a former Boston Bruins star and father of two, was found dead at his home in the Boston suburbs on Aug. 23. His cause of death has yet to be released.
HOCKEY
vegashockeynow.com

VHN Daily: Knights back on ice today; troubling news on Hayes’ death

We start the week with a little bit of optimism for the Vegas Golden Knights, who are dealing with a rash of injuries and will be without Max Pacioretty and likely Mark Stone, the team’s top scorers, for a while. There’s a possibility injured center Nicolas Roy and forward William...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy, Hayes, Boivin & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, fans got some exciting news this past week, as the team was able to re-sign defenceman Charlie McAvoy to a lengthy contract extension. In some very sad news, former Bruins defenceman Leo Boivin passed away this weekend at the age of 90. Another Bruins alumni who passed away recently was Jimmy Hayes, and on Monday, his family released the cause of his tragic and shocking death. To round things out, Bruce Cassidy had a self-deprecating joke when discussing the reception he got from his home crowd on Saturday night.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Montador
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Derek Boogaard
Person
Joe Haggerty
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Jimmy Hayes
Person
Brandon Tanev
extratv

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

Jimmy Hayes died in August at just 31 years old, and now the NHL player’s cause of death has been revealed. His widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr. spoke to The Boston Globe, explaining that his death has been ruled accidental after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: DeBrusk On Revenge Tour, Hayes, Kane Suspended

The Jake DeBrusk Revenge Tour could become a major factor this season for the Boston Bruins. Their defense has already been a mess and now the New York Islanders are wondering what has happened to their fourth line?. In case you’re still in COVID denial, a Pittsburgh Penguins player reminds...
NHL
TODAY.com

Wife of NHL player Jimmy Hayes says she was ‘shocked’ drugs contributed to his death

Former NHL journeyman Jimmy Hayes, who won a national championship with Boston College, died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, authorities said Sunday. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” according to a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey News#Bhn Puck Links#Tsn#Sabres#Boston Hockey
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar, from Jenner & Block released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Full Night Of NHL Action Coming Up

It’s opening days for NHL teams across the league with ESPN and TNT both holding their first nights of programming over the last couple of days, and the league extending to nine games on Thursday night in the real first true night of hockey. There are season previews and bold...
NHL
thefreshtoast.com

Pucks & Pot: How The NHL Became A Pioneer In Pro Sports Cannabis Use

The question now is which sports league will be the next to step up and evolve their views on the place cannabis has in pro sports. As the puck dropped on another NHL season on Tuesday night, kickstarting the 104th season of play, the league is well-positioned to lead the four major sports leagues out of the Stone Age and into a new frontier regarding cannabis.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING NHL Makes It's Ruling On Landeskog Hit.

We saw our first dirty hit of the NHL season last night and this morning the NHL Department of Player Safety announced they didn't like it. An announcement was made that Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog would have a hearing for his dirty boarding play on Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy