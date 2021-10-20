CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey glows as she supports BlackGirlsCode with the help of Gemini cryptocurrency exchange

By Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Mariah Carey is empowering and educating a new generation of investors in tandem with BlackGirlsCode and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.

The chart-topping songstress was aglow as she announced her new collaboration via Instagram on Tuesday.

There, Mariah explained how fans can follow her on her journey to learn about Bitcoin and even invest themselves with Gemini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PkO8_0cXH3qED00
Next gen: Mariah Carey is empowering and educating a new generation of investors in tandem with BlackGirlsCode and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange

The Elusive Chanteuse wore a chic black top as she talked about her new investing interest from the comfort of her dressing room.

She credited Cryptopedia, an open source educational resource created by Gemini, with helping her learn more about the ins and outs of crypto.

Then, the Honey singer offered fans a little help by giving out $20 of free Bitcoin to new investors on Gemini, the exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Making the offer twice as nice, a portion of each trade is promised to the nonprofit BlackGirlsCode with the code 'mariah.'

BlackGirlsCode is encouraging a new generation of people to work in STEM by helping young women of color access to technology and classes on computer programming.

And cryptocurrency is fast becoming a favorite of keen female investors.

In Gemini's 2021 State of U.S. Crypto Report, it was found that the number of crypto investors was set to double this past year and women make up 53% of the 'crypto-curious' who reported interest in investing in the asset class.

Entrepreneurial powerhouses like Carey are helping to bring awareness and inspire other women to get involved themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSu2a_0cXH3qED00
Learning: She credited Cryptopedia, an open source educational resource created by Gemini, with helping her learn more about the ins and outs of crypto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jk0uD_0cXH3qED00
Thinking smart: Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini, said of the partnership: 'It's great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation'

Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini, said of the partnership: 'It's great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation.

'Cryptos like bitcoin and ether were two of the best performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class.'

In addition to bitcoin, NFTs are the latest crypto craze.

They allow artists and celebrities to create digital art and collectibles on the blockchain.

Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and Paris Hilton are just a few celebrities who've jumped aboard the crypto train to release exclusive NFTs — turning the Internet into a futuristic, fine-art auction house.

Gemini acquired Nifty Gateway, a leading platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs, also known as 'nifties') that power the emerging economy of digital collectibles and virtual goods.

Unlike cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, nifties are cryptographic tokens that represent a unique asset or good on the blockchain, are one of a kind, and are not interchangeable.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. When Mariah Carey’s self-titled debut album first arrived in stores, the liner notes of the CD...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Winklevoss
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Tyler Winklevoss
Person
Shawn Mendes
Billboard

Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Says Hold Your Sleigh Bells, It's Still Too Early

It's not even Halloween yet and the first shoots of Christmas cheer are already popping up. Too soon! How do we know it's a bit early to start leaning into the holiday season? Christmas Queen herself Mariah Carey said so. In a hilarious video posted on Wednesday night (Oct. 20), Mariah chilled out in her dressing room as a friend wearing an MC-themed "Get Festive" Santa hoodie announced -- in Portuguese for some reason -- "Look what I found today! Can I wear it?"
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Nick Cannon snuck cellphones to his and Mariah Carey’s twins after she said no

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and have had their differences when it comes to parenting. In an exclusive clip of his daytime show, Nick Cannon, airing October 11th the host asked what was the right age for kids to get a cell phone. He went on to reveal that Carey is still mad at him after he decided to give the kids cell phones after she said no.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NEWSBTC

American Singer Mariah Carey Offers Free $20 In Bitcoin To Promote Adoption

Mariah Carey has now solidified her stance in the bitcoin industry. The five-time Grammy winner had teamed up with the Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange Gemini to launch a campaign that was aimed at empowering women around the world using crypto. The singer announced the partnership with Gemini via Instagram. In the informative Instagram post, Mariah Carey encourages people to sign up on Gemini and learn about crypto.
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Mariah Carey joins cryptocurrency venture kickstarted by the Winklevoss twins

Mariah Carey has entered the world of cryptocurrency, with a little help from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and hopes her fans follow in her footsteps. The “Fantasy” singer has partnered with Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform founded by the Winklevoss twins in an effort to educate women about the new method of investing. You may remember the Winklevoss twins from the movie The Social Network about the founding of Facebook — they sued Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing ideas from them to create his social media behemoth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cryptopedia#Honey
Cosmopolitan

24 Things You Didn’t Know About Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Before you can hang your stockings, trim your tree, bake every Christmas cookie recipe in sight, and write out your Christmas wish list for Santa, there’s one very important thing that must come first: turning on the Christmas music and blasting it at full volume. Of course there are tons of classics you have to listen to every December (or November 1 if you're one of ~those~), but could you even imagine the holiday season without Mariah Carey’s quintessential bop “All I Want for Christmas Is You”? It’s impossible. Walk into literally any store this winter and I can guar-an-TEE you’ll hear it at least once, or more so like around 5 to 100 times, give or take.
CELEBRITIES
bitcoin.com

Mariah Carey Offers Free Bitcoin Bonus to Encourage Fans to Invest in Crypto

Mariah Carey has encouraged her fans to invest in cryptocurrencies. To help them get started, she is offering $20 in free bitcoin via her partnered cryptocurrency exchange. “A portion of your trade will go toward Black Girls Code, a non-profit helping to increase the number of women of color in the digital space,” said Carey.
CELEBRITIES
investing.com

Mariah Carey buys Bitcoin, hopes to empower fans through education

Pop icon Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) through the Winklevoss-led Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, offering another sign that digital assets are becoming mainstream. In a video message to her 10.2 million Instagram followers, Carey announced Tuesday that she is partnering with Gemini to boost Bitcoin adoption...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Jade Ewen on playing Mariah Carey: “It almost felt a bit weird and too close to home”

Jade Ewen has a CV like no other. Shortly after finishing fifth at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest – a position no UK entrant has matched since – she joined the Sugababes for their glossy and slightly underrated final album ‘Sweet 7’. Since then, Ewen has starred in West End productions of Aladdin and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights while taking on TV roles in Lovesick and the BBC’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.
MUSIC
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Gets Mariah Carey’s Voice, Gemini’s Campaign Empowers Women

A new celebrity joins the Bitcoin enthusiasm. This time around, Maria Carey paired up with Gemini, the leading cryptocurrency platform funded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, on a new campaign that aims to use her influence on women around the world to encourage their learning about the possibilities of crypto investment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jade Ewen on playing Mariah Carey: 'All my life experiences were in preparation for this role'

Jade Ewen is no stranger to the spotlight. The 33-year-old singer and actress rose to fame representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest before joining girl group the Sugababes. Over the last ten years, she's become a fixture on the West End, starring in the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights and Aladdin and even had TV roles in the likes of Lovesick and Tracey Ullman's Show.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Nick Cannon?

Very few stars from the 1990s have such staying power as Nick Cannon. Initially rising to fame through Nickelodeon's "All That" in the 1990s, Cannon then parlayed that experience into further television opportunities with "Kenan and Kel," "The Parkers," and "Chappelle's Show." The actor has also had a fruitful film career with starring roles in "Drumline," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and "Roll Bounce." Cannon's career truly took off, however, in 2005 when he launched the hit MTV series "Wild 'n Out," a live sketch comedy and improv show featuring celebrities from all walks of entertainment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy