The Toys for Tots program is getting into high gear as we move into October. This is the time every year when Brian Crews and the rest of the Marine Corps Reserve and numerous other volunteers start the process of collecting toys for those less fortunate children in our communities. Crews has been the coordinator for the Toys for Tots chapter that serves Angelina and Trinity Counties for more than the past dozen years.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO