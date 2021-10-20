CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Game 5 this Afternoon on WNAW…WBEC-AM…and WSBS…Go Sox!

By Scott
 7 days ago
The Red Sox were in a great position to put the Astro’s backs up against the wall last night with a win. Instead, the Astros breaking the game open in the 9th inning has caused a shift in the tide with the series now tied at 2-2. The Red Sox need...

Big Games on our Sister Stations…Sox Start the ALCS Tonight…Pats play on Sunday…

Tonight, it begins. The Red Sox enter the American League Championship Series or ALCS for short. There’s nothing like listening to the local broadcast team instead of the announcers hired by the major TV networks. I’m always a little bit less nervous during big games listening to Joe Castiglione, Will Flemming, and Sean McDonough. If I’m watching the game in my comfy chair, I will turn on my radio and listen to the game on the radio. Since my cable feed is a little ahead of the radio feed, I simply pause the action on the TV enough to perfectly sync the game up on the radio. It is so much more enjoyable. I also do that with the Patriot broadcasts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

The Boys From Bean Town Are One Step Away From The World Series

Monday night's game at Friendly Fenway was truly a nail biter. It did not start out well for the Red Sox as they blew a 5 to nothing lead against a tough Tampa Bay team (The Rays won 100 games for the 2nd straight year as they were hoping for another appearance in the fall classic, but that was not the case). Raphael Devers initiated the scoring by delivering a 3 run homer plus Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez tallied key hits that brought runners in to score.
MLB
Pittsfield, MA
