Lenox, MA

Lenox Business Up For 2021 Award For Marketplace Excellence

By Tom Conklin
 7 days ago
A local business here in the Berkshires is in the running for a very cool regional award. J. Smegal Roofing, in Lenox, is one of 14 businesses that has been nominated for a 2021 Award for Marketplace Excellence. According to a press release on Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Central...

The 2021 Massachusetts High Times Cannabis Cup Results are in…

There are “People's Choice” awards for everything under the sun from movies to beef jerky and everything in between. The award presentation I’ve been anticipating is the “2021 Massachusetts High Times Cannabis Cup People Choice” results. I have attended the Cannabis Cub in Amsterdam a number of times well over...
No Mount Greylock Auto Road Access after October 30th…

No Mount Greylock Auto Road Access after November 30th. Time is running out for a trip up the auto road on Mount Greylock. The auto road will be closing for the season next Saturday (October 30th) at 3 pm. All vehicles must be off the mountain before the 3 pm deadline. A Facebook post on the Mount Greylock Reservation’s Facebook page posted the notice from the Department of Conservation and Recreation that oversees Massachusetts State Parks.
A Memorable And Massive Visit At Our South County Studios

I was approached with an idea on how to get some members in our community to stop by our south county location and witness first hand our day-to-day operations here in Great Barrington. The end result proved to be both informative and entertaining for those in attendance as members of The Cadmus Life Sharing Association stopped by for a quick visit and the end result proved to be successful for all involved.
You Can Make Plans For An Awesome Day Trip In The Berkshires

Back in 2019 when things became more stable in my work schedule in the Townsquare-Berkshire cluster of radio stations, I was looking to permanently relocate from eastern Connecticut, but the task at hand was difficult in nature as I was fervently looking for a place that was affordable towards my means and my luck was running out.
State Rep. Paul Mark Is “Overwhelmed” By Berkshire Delegation Support

State Rep. Paul Mark officially announced his run for State Senate during an event at Park Square in Pittsfield on Monday. During the event, Mark was endorsed by his fellow State Representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier, John Barrett III, and William "Smitty" Pignatelli. Roughly 30 supporters attended the event including Democrat officials and activists.
It Had To Happen: Clark Art And Mass MoCA Now Requiring Vaccine

The word is out, people! According to some late-breaking news from Wednesday, if you want to visit Mass MoCA in North Adams or Williamstown's Clark Art Institute, then you need to provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. In a media statement from the Clark Art Institute, as of November...
7 Berkshire County Orgs Awarded Mass Humanities Grants

Seven organizations in the Berkshires are getting a chunk of money from Mass Humanities for their response to the coronavirus. That’s here in Berkshire County, but the non-profit has announced grants to 90 in total to organizations across Massachusetts to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.
9 Berkshire Orgs Will Share in $40,000 From The Lee Bank Foundation

Nine Organizations in Berkshire County have received a share of more than $40,000 in grant money from the Lee Bank Foundation. According to a media release from the Lee Bank Foundation, grant amounts ranging from $1,000 to $13,500 are were given in support of the local organizations' various programs. This...
WOW: Take a Step Back in Time in Downtown Pittsfield (photos)

Pittsfield is quite the city here in the Berkshires, offering many vibrant cultural attractions and natural beauty. Whatever your interest, Pittsfield has something for everyone. Think about all the city has to offer. You can take in some art and/or history at the Berkshire Museum or Herman Melville's Arrowhead. Capture some live entertainment at Barrington Stage Company, Colonial Theatre, or the Whitney Center for the Arts to name a few. Perhaps you want to explore the outdoors, there are plenty of options for you including Canoe Meadows, Pittsfield State Forest and there's food/restaurant options galore. In 2017, the Arts Vibrancy Index compiled by the National Center for Arts Research ranked Pittsfield and Berkshire County as the No. 1 medium-sized community in the nation for the arts.
Hospitals In Massachusetts Preparing To Fire Unvaccinated Workers

Hospitals in Massachusetts are getting ready to brace themselves for the termination of unvaccinated workers which number in the hundreds. The Associated Press reports that while vaccination rates at Massachusetts hospitals are high for the most part, there are thousands of workers who have yet to get vaccinated ahead of the deadlines.
Taconic High School Is Selecting A New Mascot And Your Input Is Wanted

Taconic High School has begun the process of coming up with a new mascot more than a year now after the school dropped its “Braves” moniker... and your opinion matters!. Members of the Pittsfield School Committee voted in August of last year to retire the name and mascot associated with the high school. According to a media release from HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, the marketing and communications services agency that the school district enlisted to assist in the process, offers pro bono rebranding services to any Massachusetts high school that made the decision to change its mascot.
