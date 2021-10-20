CalSTRS seeks firm to provide sustainability-focused investment-management services

Performive leverages phoenixNAP’s colocation to deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions to growing SMBs and mid-size companies. phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced its continued collaboration with Performive, a managed service provider delivering multi-cloud solutions to mid-size companies. Formerly Total Server Solutions, Performive leverages phoenixNAP’s colocation services to deliver specialized infrastructure solutions to mid-market companies and help them digitally transform their business.
