CalSTRS seeks firm to provide sustainability-focused investment-management services

Kayne Anderson Real Estate (KA Real Estate) has hired Debby Jenkins as head of housing and its newly created multifamily impact strategy, effective Dec. 1. Jenkins brings more than two decades of experience in the multifamily sector to KA Real Estate. She most recently served as executive vice president and head of multifamily at Freddie Mac, where she oversaw the country’s largest provider of financing to the multifamily sector as well as the largest issuer of commercial structured debt in the industry. While at Freddie Mac, Jenkins provided liquidity and stability to the rental-housing market with a focus on affordable housing.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO